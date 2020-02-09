Mayor Pete arms Biden’s attack on him

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of a Midwestern city with just over 100,000 residents, wants voters to gather here in Manchester, a city with roughly the same population, to know that he has something in common with them.

He also wants them to know that Joe Biden is not.

The former mayor of South Bend began his speech at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, the largest annual fundraising for the state Democratic Party, on Saturday night with a thinly veiled shot at former vice president Joe Biden, who admitted anything but the night before He is unlikely to win the primary on February 11.

“I know some are asking, what matters does the mayor of South Bend look for the highest office in the country,” Buttigieg began, turning to Biden without naming him by name. “You don’t have an office in Washington, you don’t have decades of experience in the office, the city you are mayor of is not even the largest city in the country.”

“It’s more like Manchester, New Hampshire,” he said, to applause.

Buttigieg’s comments come when Biden escalated attacks on the 38-year-old former mayor just one day after sparring during the eight Democratic debate. The campaign of the former VP, in urgent need of a primary boost after coming in fourth place in the Iowa caowa, released a new digital ad to minimize his opponent’s experience as a local officer in Indiana.

The place, entitled “Pete’s Record”, contrasts the archives of Biden and Buttigieg – with a spotlight on the time of Biden negotiating important pieces of legislation under former President Barack Obama compared to the relatively smaller performance of a small town in Indiana.

Buttigieg, who has enjoyed a considerable polling boost after Iowa, has successfully twisted the advertising spot in his favor and won a loud applause.

“What I am saying is what it’s all about, because Americans in small, rural towns and industrial communities and, yes, in our biggest cities, are tired of being rescued by Washington politicians and ready for someone to vote for the American capital. And so we’re going to beat Donald Trump, “Buttigieg said.

