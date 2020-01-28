About five million residents of Wuhan, China, fled the city where the coronavirus first appeared just before a ban was imposed last week, the South China Morning Post reports.

Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang told the newspaper that five million people had left the city due to the Corona virus outbreak, leaving around nine million people in the city, which confirmed 533 cases of the virus on Sunday. The Chinese government launched a ban in Wuhan and other cities last Thursday to curb the virus.

According to the Chinese government, at least 81 people died in Wuhan as a result of the coronavirus on Sunday. According to the New York Post, a total of around 2,800 people are infected. Five cases have been confirmed in the United States.

The Chinese center for disease control and prevention announced Monday that it had identified the source of the virus: a wholesale seafood market in Wuhan.

“Thirty-one of the 33 positive samples were collected in the western zone of the market, where the wildlife trade booths were concentrated,” the Chinese CDC told Xinhua State News Agency. “The result suggests that the outbreak of the new corona virus is highly relevant to wildlife trading.”

