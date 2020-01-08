Mayor Marty Walsh Delivers State of the City Address

Loading...

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh presented his plans for the coming year Tuesday evening in his annual State of the City address. The mayor is ready to be re-elected in 2021 and this year’s address was over than what Walsh will do this year. It also focused on his future. The address allowed him to present not only what he will do, but also what he has already done for the city. Walsh focused on funding schools, housing and transportation as the centerpiece of its program. .

