Mayor James Mueller speaks to the South Bend Common Council for the first time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Mayor of South Bend, James Mueller, spoke before the South Bend Common Council on Monday evening for the first time since taking office.

Müller focused on the finances and the general condition of the city. Three main focuses of Müller’s presentation were the schools in South Bend, public security, and the upcoming census.

Just over 40 days after taking office, Müller jumped to where the city is collapsing financially and overall.

“We did a good housework,” said James Mueller, Mayor of South Bend. “And so that we don’t have too much debt, we have a good amount … we have a fair amount of debt, so we are in a good position to face the challenges ahead.”

With about 23% of the budget focused on public security, Müller and councilors discussed how security can be improved in the South Bend community.

“At our police station, we lack two-digit sworn officers,” said Müller. “We would prefer to act quickly and as quickly as possible.”

A school referendum in South Bend was also an issue of interest as state ceilings came into full force this year, which Mueller said means that property tax revenues should be reinstated.

As a result, less money would be paid out this year, and according to Müller, roughly the same amount that was paid out in 2019 would be paid out again in 2021.

Mueller emphasized that this could lead to high levels of debt and that the South Bend School Corporation is currently in an unsustainable position.

“The school situation is pretty bad for schools, South Bend School Corporation. If they do not receive this referendum, they will have 10% reserves by the end of the year and will go through all of this by 2021 if they do so stay on the current course, ”said Müller.

Müller said that the referendum is running out of time as voters are barely 80 days away from making a decision. The South Bend School Corporation would have no chance of another referendum until 2022.

“We need to make sure that every resident in South Bend is counted so that we get our fair share of federal funds and other things that are tied to the population,” said Müller.