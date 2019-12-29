Mayor Dave Jaworsky on the growth of Waterloo – Kitchener

Loading...

It was a decade of lows, highs and unexpected challenges for Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky.

In 2010, the Mayor of Waterloo didn't even suspect that he would enter local politics, and with the approaching 2020, he is in his second term.

After being released from Blackberry, he spent the next few years in charities before being pushed into the political arena by friends in 2013.

CONTINUE READING:

10 things you probably didn't know about BlackBerry



Jaworsky says friends with his background on BlackBerry said, "My teams were community relations, government, university, philanthropy, you know, all of these things are good for the community," he says, "he had to do more. "

"You convinced me that I could. I could run for mayor. "

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

The schedule for the Grand River Transit changes during the holidays



Jaworsky sees Blackberry layoffs as one of the worst stories of the decade for himself and the city.

"BlackBerry used to employ 10,000 people locally and 9,000 jobs were cut in a few years," he complained. "And to put that in perspective, there are as many jobs as our next two biggest employers."

He said it could have destroyed the region's economy, but it turned out to be the opposite.

"The displaced stayed here, became entrepreneurs and helped other companies grow internationally," he said.

1:02

Ottawa pledged $ 40 million to BlackBerry for developing self-driving cars

Ottawa pledged $ 40 million to BlackBerry for developing self-driving cars

He counts the aspiring entrepreneurs in a group of positive stories associated with the completion of the ION LRT through downtown Waterloo.

“OK, so from 2010 to 2019, when I think about what has happened in this community since then, what is emerging is obviously the light rail transport and the construction time and the efforts that went through this and the transformative nature of light rail transport What that will mean for the future, ”said the Mayor of Waterloo.

CONTINUE READING:

Almost 300,000 passengers boarded ION trains in Waterloo in the first 11 days of operation



When the LRT was built, the city also renovated its inner city.

The story continues under the advertisement

"At the same time, we created a brand new street scene that will continue to be built from William (Street) to University (Avenue)," said Jaworsky.

He noticed that the highlight of downtown in the past decade was Kmart and things were going downhill after its decline.

"The anchor tenant, the excitement of Uptown, was Kmart," said Jaworsky. “It got worse after Kmart closed down. Then it became a world of liquidation. "

CONTINUE READING:

ION LRT is on track in Kitchener and Waterloo



But times have changed, Jaworsky says proudly.

"So look at where we come from this decade – it's a shock. It's one of the best uptowns in all of Ontario."

With the redesign of LRT and Uptown, the Mayor of Waterloo said, his city has started to move vertically rather than horizontally over the past decade as a decision has been made to prevent urban sprawl from consuming more farmland.

"That was a story for the decade of planning to intensify the city of Waterloo and make better use of the resources we have in terms of infrastructure."

Another big change for the city was the rapid growth of post-secondary institutions.

"Our schools on the University (Avenue) have skyrocketed," he said.

The story continues under the advertisement

“The University of Waterloo is definitely on the world stage. Laurier continues to grow like a gangbuster with the brand new business school, ”said Jaworsky. “And finally Conestoga College is growing up – God, it can't be human. I'm not sure when they started on University Avenue in Waterloo. By the end of next year a few years ago, a thousand people before 4000 people. "

While pointing to several success stories in his city over the past 10 years, he also complains about other failures outside of Blackberry's contraction.

CONTINUE READING:

What is open and closed in the Waterloo region on New Year's Day 2020?



Jaworsky mentioned a crisis that not only affected his city, but spread throughout Canada.

"The advent of the opioid crisis has taken Canada and North America by storm, and these are the problems we have today," he says. "It's addictive, so harmful. A deadly drug."

A more localized problem was the explosion in the number of people taking part in unauthorized street parties on Ezra Avenue. A peak of 33,000 people were on and around St. Patrick's Day.

This is an issue that the mayor wants to clear up in the next few years.

The street festivals are connected to the city's universities, which Jaworsky also sees as a contribution to strengthening the city's multiculturalism.

The story continues under the advertisement

"They attract international talent from professors to students, and that makes our community much more international."

Tweet this

He says this has helped steer his current council's plans into the future as they have been added to the future agenda.

The Council endeavors to "create a place that is inviting for all, for all international students, for the international population and for refugees." We focus on neighborhoods and get to know your neighbors. "

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky (t) 2010-2019 in review (t) 2019 in review (t) City of Waterloo (t) Dave Jaworsky (t) Decade in review (t) Waterloo (t) Waterloo in review (t) Canada