Maybe we underestimated the Honda CR-Z

It doesn’t happen too often, but every now and then I have a chance encounter with a car that I had completely forgotten. This encounter will usually have two consequences: either a long, overly dramatic exhalation and a loud statement to the person (probably imaginary) next to me about how happy I am that I rarely see these bastards, or a realization that the car in question really does is cool, a realization that distracts me so much that I often fall into an open manhole. A few days ago I experienced the latter result, all thanks to a Honda CR-Z.

Honda CR-Zs are an unusual sight because, unlike its other brothers CR plus hyphen X and V, the CR-Z was not a real success. I think that’s mainly because the CR-Z was conceptually a strange little beast: one of the first real hybrid two-seaters that came onto the market at a time when hybrid was almost exclusively “Toyota Prius” in most people’s minds meant with a lot of associations that had nothing to do with anything that could be called “sporty”.

Also – and I think this is a very important point when you look back at the CR-Z – it was a hybrid car that could be fitted with a six-speed manual, the only hybrid car you are likely to find one with transmission like this.

Really, the only hybrid that comes close is the first-generation Honda Insight with a five-speed manual, and this car, along with the original Honda CRX, can be considered one of the direct ancestors of the CR-Z.

Looking at the CR-Z with eyes that you haven’t seen in years is a very enjoyable experience, especially for this brain that hasn’t thought of you in years.

The design of the CR-Z – clearly a modernized version of the old CRX hatchback design – holds remarkably well today in my opinion. The proportions are interesting and not really what we are used to in most current car designs. The CR-Z is a bit more dramatic, almost cartoonistic, with its low nose and high, comb-tail like butt.

It has a mild but pleasantly happy looking face, eager and lively, with a hint of wildness. Like the old CRX, it has an almost horizontal rear window, which is supplemented by a more vertical lower rear window.

Overhangs are minimal and the whole thing looks like something you see in the background of an anime that your friend’s child knows about.

It is a small hatchback with all of this practicality and ease of use. For some reason, the Americans have eliminated the small back seats that other markets had and replaced them with a strange double storage space that resembles a double car toilets.

Really, that’s probably fine, since it’s probably better thought of as a two-seater with a decent luggage space.

The biggest problem with the CR-Z is probably the unpleasantness of its technical data: it wasn’t fast or powerful enough to be a real sports car, and it wasn’t efficient enough to deliver a really effective fuel. Sipping hybrid.

Not that his numbers were so bad in context, but they just weren’t great. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine produced 112 hp, and the electric motor between the engine and transmission (I will only consider the manual here, because what a wild wish would the CVT be?) Made just 14 hp more. A 2103 update brought the total power to 130 horsepower and 140 foot-pounds of torque.

Well, 130 horsepower isn’t really that special for a car built in the 2010s, but there was a little extra sporting advantage that the car got after its 2013 power bump: the S + button.

If you reach more than 18 MPH and still have at least 30 percent battery juice, you can press the little S + button on the steering wheel, and it would be like picking up a mushroom in Mario Kart: you would get five seconds of extra acceleration.

I’m not sure how long it took the system to “charge” or whatever it did, but I really like the idea of ​​the S + button because it’s just a little bit of fun, period. Sure, the car had just enough power most of the time, but pushing a button to crank it up a little bit makes the whole experience a lot more exciting, and the lukewarm performance is oddly justified, as it enhances the contrast of the extra oomph of the S + burst.

I understand that it’s not entirely rational, but since when have we always wanted rationality from our cars?

In the interest of full disclosure, I should also mention that I once suggested that the 2015 facelift should make the car look a bit like Birdo, one of the bosses of Super Mario Bros 2. In fact, I wrote a quote from a fictional Honda Designer about it:

“The new droopy snout, confused eyes, and gaping, possibly ejecting mouth / cloaca are design elements inspired by the great creature Birdo,” said Nobu Notaktualman, chief stylist of the Honda Hybrid Division.

“We felt that sporty, hybrid consumers wanted to be reminded of the pink, gender-specific thing that looked like a Q * Bert had fucked a parrot,” continued Notaktualman, taking a long swig from a bottle of Woolite.

I was just excited to find a reason to mention a cloaca in a story. It’s also not clear how I knew he was drinking Woolite from a phone call.

CR-Zs have not been built since 2016, and I think enough time has passed to become people looking for a fun, relatively efficient (they have about 31 MPG city and 39 MPG highway with the manual) and novel ones consider small car looking.

Plus, a manual hybrid! This seems even stranger now than in 2011, and it might even be reason enough to consider one of these largely ignored little insanities.