Maxwell strongly supports the Australian T20 recall

Maxwell now has support to return to the side after he was named to the Big Bash League team of the tournament with 389 runs at 43:22 for the Melbourne Stars, who compete against Sydney Thunder in the MCG in the cut-throat final on Thursday.

He had taken a break from sport in October to deal with burnout mental health problems, but has been reinforced by the BBL why he is one of the world’s leading T20 players – and not just because of his punch. His off-spin and fielding were excellent and his captain was also praised.

The Victorian has been overlooked for the last one-day series in India, but that was not a surprise after his poor form at last year’s World Cup.

Stars teammate Marcus Stoinis is also hoping for a recall after he has also left the ODI team. As with Maxwell, Stoinis was unable to make the Australians available for the Cup in England.

Stoinis is the leading runscorer in the BBL with 612 runs at 55.63, including a record of 147 that did not come out against the Sydney Sixers. In 14 international T20 innings, however, he only had 136 runs on November 15th.

He seems best suited as an opener, but that’s unlikely as long as skippers Aaron Finch and Warner are around. He could get into 5th place where Ashton Turner was used.

The fact that Stoinis started bowling again after an injury helps his cause.

Fast Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson and Daniel Sams have impressed and asserted their claims in the BBL, but Australia’s preferred front-line attack to date has been Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, and the spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Meanwhile, Will Pucovski has had good results after having an accident with the England Lions on the Gold Coast in CA XI on Sunday.

Given the captain’s position, Pucovksi was excluded from the second and third games of the series on Tuesday and Thursday and will be re-evaluated before switching to NSW.

Former test starter Marcus Harris has replaced his Victorian team-mate in the squad.