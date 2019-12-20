Maxwell puts on a big show as the Stars beat the heat

Loading...

Ben Laughlin had almost managed to catch Maxwell at the limit when the versatile was only 12 years old, but he could not keep hold despite an incredible flight effort.

Laughlin got some revenge, Maxwell bowling in the final to finish with 1-35 of his four overs.

The heat rises: Tom Banton hits a six for Brisbane at the Metricon Stadium.Credit:AAP

The Heat got off to a great start in their run thanks to young English pistol Tom Banton, who smashed his first BBL in half a century but finished in 8-145 in response.

Banton completed 64 of his 35 deliveries, including four big six, but his start in the middle of the heats left the Heat in trouble.

The 21-year-old was the second drummer caught in the depths by Ben Dunk off Adam Zampa's bowling alley (3-30) after the pair had previously combined to eliminate the dangerous Lynn for only eight .

Matt Renshaw, who was one of six Heat bowlers to claim one-stop apiece, did his best to keep the Heat in the competition with a well-knocked 39-of-29 shot when he fell to Daniel Worrall (2-21) in the penultimate, the hopes of the home team were extinguished.

Star Turn: Adam Zampa celebrates a ticket office for Melbourne.Credit: Getty Images

Fast-paced Pakistani Haris Rauf, snatched from Tasmanian club cricket to replace injured big South African Dale Steyn, had an instant impact on his BBL debut.

The dashing right-hander fired Max Bryant (6) with his very first delivery and finished the game with tidy numbers of 2-20 on four overs.

The Heat, who have now lost their first two games, will be eager to open their account on Sunday when they face the Sydney Sixers at SCG.

The Stars will face the Hobart Hurricanes at Moe in their next game, also on Sunday.

AAP

