Maxwell fireworks make stars a derby victory

Loading...

Cartwright (35 of 21), who was promoted to the start, fired early but was thrown in Cameron Boyce’s first round and brought Maxwell 3: 54 in the seventh round.

It was hard to imagine that the stars would do their job without their skipper playing an important hand. Maxwell and Nick Larkin struggled through the innings, but 60 of the last five overs were needed.

Then the switch was flipped. Maxwell started the 16th, 17th and 18th overs with sixes. This end would happen on his terms.

Soon there was a feeling of inevitability. By the time Maxwell Dan Christian struck a right-angled leg, the destroyer had struck seven sixes and improved from 42 to 83 in 13 balls, securing a seven-wicket win with eight balls. He didn’t finish 83 out of 45.

The Renegades always had a different face after Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson left for international assignments.

Shaun Marsh had a number of starts that season without winning a match and became the opening player along with Marcus Harris.

The Renegades’ Shaun Marsh had lost 63 out of 43 balls, but it was the night of the stars. Credit: Getty Images

Back in his long-time slot on the order, Marsh had time to find his groove before breaking the bonds, to make 63 out of 43 balls before giving Sandeep Lamichhane an catch. After a bad start to the campaign, Harris went to work as well, making 42 out of 32, only to be surprised by a direct hit from Cartwright.

The stars felt Adam Zampa’s absence – even outside the Australian ODI team – while debutant Lance Morris (0-33 of three), who was preferred to Daniel Worrall, did little damage when Marsh’s bat broke.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-29 of four overs) and Haris Rauf (1-25 of four overs) did an excellent job of getting things back for the stars, which turned out to be meaningful.

STATE OF THE GAME

There was a time when the Melbourne BBL derby was actually a Victorian intra-squad match with a handful of Ringins. Well, times have changed. Both clubs were heavily recruited from other states, with the stars particularly attacking Western Australia in the last off-season. The result was that there were more WA players than Victorian players on Friday night.

Daniel is an old age sports reporter

Most seen in sports

Loading