Maxine says her sister is dying of a coronavirus (video)

Maxim Waters said Thursday that his sister is dying of a coronavirus at a St. Louis hospital.

Before voting on the $ 480 billion anti-pandemic package, he dedicated the laws to his sister: “For a moment, I dedicate these laws to my beloved sister, who died in a hospital in St. Louis. Missouri, infected with coronavirus right now “

The California Democrat and the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee wore a mask as he came into the room to talk about a pre-existing Paycheck protection program and improve health care.

His statement said the same day that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s brother had died of the virus earlier this week.

Waters, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has reprimanded him for resolving the crisis in recent weeks. On Sunday, he asked his followers on social media to “use the power and influence of Twitter to demand testing, testing, testing.” and told the president to “stop interfering in politics.”

After the impressive video of Waters was posted on Twitter, condolences came from the political world, including former spokeswoman for Senator Bernie Sanders, Bryna Joy Gray, and Emma Wiegeland of the Young Turks.

Maxine Waters: “I am trying to dedicate this legislation to my esteemed sister who died at a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, who is currently infected with the coronavirus.” photo.twitter.com/sX58UK1A3L

– Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2020