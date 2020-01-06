Max Verstappen thinks he can win the Formula 1 title this year

Loading...

Max Verstappen of Red Bull thinks his team now has what it takes to mount a Formula 1 title challenge this year, as long as the car’s development goes as planned.

Verstappen has already won the Grand Prix eight times, having finished last season third in the Drivers classification, after the switch from Red Bull from Renault engines to Honda engines. Still, he still trailed 2019 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton by a whopping 135 points.

Asked by Autosport if he now thinks his team can challenge Mercedes at the top, he responded by saying, “I think so.”

“I think we are going in the right direction. there is no doubt. Now, this is roughly the scale of development that we can achieve. I know more or less, I just hope it will be enough. There are no real regulatory changes anyway, so you can just build on what you currently have. And with a second year working with Honda, I think this should help. “

The flying Dutchman said earlier that it will be crucial for his team to have a good start from the start of the F1 2020 season.

“We know we have to be there from the start if you want to fight for the championship.”

He then said that he was satisfied with the performance of his team in 2019, even in the races where they were not particularly fast.

“Overall, [my] consistency was good. I think as a team we have also done a good job. Most of the time, we have maximized the result. It was the only thing we could do, especially at the start [when] we couldn’t really fight for victories. “

“But we always overtake the Ferraris, when we’re actually slower, or making a better strategy, stuff like that. So if we can continue like this, we can have a solid year. “

