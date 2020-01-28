Mavericks retire # 24 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant

Updated: 4:36 am EST on Jan 28, 2020

There will never be another Dallas Mavericks player wearing the number 24 on their uniform. Team owner Mark Cuban said on Sunday that he would withdraw the number to honor Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. In a statement on Twitter, Cuban said the legacy of the 41-year-old former Lakers “transcends basketball” and that the Dallas Mavericks will no longer issue a number 24 jersey to a player. , Gianna and seven others died in the Calabasas, California accident, just north of Los Angeles. Cuba’s full statement can be read below: “We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and devoted father. “Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick again.” Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and to the families affected by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere. ”

