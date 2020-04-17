MAVERICK Director Joseph Kosinski says it will be completed on its original schedule – GeekTyrant

Top Gun: Maverick it was due for release in theaters in June but was pressed for closure of the movie theaters. Although that gives a director Joseph Kosinski with his team one more time to finish the movie, he is still planning to finish it as originally scheduled.

Kosinski explained to ComicBook:

“We are sticking to our schedule and finishing the film just as it was coming out on its original release date. Fortunately, I’m at home post-production, despite all the restrictions on how you can work now, I can continue to do my job and finish the film. Which is pretty amazing. If I was in any other phase of the project, it would be difficult to do that. But because I’m at the tail end of the job, I can do whatever I need to finish it. So we stick to it and stick to our schedule and finish the movie and then keep it for six months. That’s an interesting thing to do, but it’s the right decision because this is a movie that people need to see on the big screen. And if there’s no big screen, you don’t want to release this movie. We want this to be a shared experience on the largest possible screen. “

I can’t wait to see this movie! It looks so freakin ‘awesome! The releasing trailers definitely got me very pumped.

Top Gun: Maverick has Tom Cruise is reprising his role from the original film, and will accompany him Miles Teller as Goose’s son, Val Kilmer, Powell Valley, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman. Here is the previously issued summary:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s leading aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and advancing to rank which would give him a foundation. While training a contingent of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that has never seen such a live pilot, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” son of Maverick’s late friend and Mediation Officer Radar Lt Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Faced with an uncertain future and confronted with the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into confrontation with his deepest fears, ending with a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those who choose to fly him.

We can expect to see some terrible aerial sequences in the film. Cruise had previously said, “An antenna sequence has never happened this way. I don’t know if there will ever be such again, to be honest. “I hate having to wait until December 23, 2020 to watch it, but I don’t seem to have a choice!