Matthew Perry teases fans with some “big news”

Matthew Perry shared a cryptic message about an exciting project that the actor is working on Tuesday, causing Friends fans to panic!

“Big news is coming …” tweeted the 50-year-old actor on Tuesday, February 4.

Although Perry did not elaborate on what the big news might be, Friends fans immediately began to speculate that he could refer to a potential reunion of Friends.

“Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!?” Tweet a fan.

“FRIENDS REUNION ??” another tweeted.

“Big news or BiNg news?” A user joked, a game in the name of his friends, Chandler Bing.

Fans soon began to flood Perry’s Twitter with their favorite gifs from Chandler.

Friends ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and played Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc as a group of friends who lived in New York City while navigating through the mid-1920s.

After the show went off, fans demanded a reunion. Earlier in 2020, several outlets reported that the cast is investigating the idea of ​​reunification on the screen, reportedly in a project for HBO Max – the new home for streaming friends.

The cast of Friends has all expressed an interest in reunification, but has emphasized that a traditional reboot is not possible. Last year Aniston teased that the cast was working on ‘something’.

“Like a restart? No, ‘said Aniston during a performance at the Ellen DeGeneres Show last October. “We want something to be there, but we don’t know what that something is.” So we just try. We are working on something. “

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Schwimmer shared that he would be interested in a one-off reunion, but against the revival of their original characters.

“I just don’t think it’s possible, considering everyone’s different career paths. I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?” He said at the time. “I don’t want to do anything for the money . It should be creative and nothing that I have heard so far makes sense. “

