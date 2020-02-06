Matthew Perry joins Instagram, first following his former ‘friends’ Costars

Oh. My. God. Chandler Bing is officially on Instagram!

Former Friends star Matthew Perry has finally joined Instagram, making him the last Friends cast member to join the insanely popular social media platform.

The 50-year-old actor quickly gathered followers after he created an account on Thursday, February 6, but he still has to share a message. He immediately followed his former costars: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Perry also followed Hank Azaria (who is guest-starred as Phoebe’s on-off boyfriend David), Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson and Robert Downey Jr.

The actor also followed Molly Hurwitz. In January it was reported that Perry had a relationship with the talent manager.

Kudrow celebrated the arrival of Perry on Instagram by sharing a photo of the couple. “Finally !!! Yay !! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES,” she quoted her character from Friends. “Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

So far, Perry’s Instagram account has collected 297,000 followers. At this time of reporting, the former Friends star has not posted anything, but he does have a funny bio with the text: “What is this, my Instagram account?” This can be a nod to his Friends character Chandler Bing.

On Tuesday, February 4, Perry hinted that some “big news” was coming on his Twitter account, and this may have been his way to let him know that he was a member of Instagram. His cryptic tweet caused Friends fans to panic and speculate that he was talking about a Friends revival.

Recently, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, and Kudrow have all posted nostalgic photos of their time on Friends, and many fans hope Perry will do the same!