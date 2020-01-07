Matthew McConaughey and 19 other celebrities enjoy Malibu Beach

Loading...

Malibu beach is definitely one of the most famous beaches in the world – especially because it is so close to Los Angeles and we often hear how the rich and famous people relax there. So today we thought we would take a look at which celebrities spend their time on Malibu beach, from Hollywood icons such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey, Disney Channel stars Miley Cyrus and Bella Thorne, to currently highly relevant pop stars Harry Styles and Dua Lipa – this list has some pretty well-known names. And if you keep scrolling you will certainly be jealous of them, because while your feet are probably at your desk, they are all over the sand.

Okay, now they are there – Matthew McConaughey and 19 other celebrities who were seen enjoying the beach at Malibu!

20 Let’s start with Leonardo DiCaprio Learning to kiteboard

Let’s kick off our list with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor is definitely a big fan of beaches and tropical places, so it’s no surprise that he is often seen on Malibu beach. In the photo above you see Leo learning kiteboarding!

19 Miley Cyrus is on the phone here

Frankly, there is no better place to have a long telephone conversation than on the beach and singer Miley Cyrus clearly knows that. The former Disney Channel star was spotted during a slow, long walk along Malibu beach while catching up on phone calls.

18 Look at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi during a romantic walk

In addition to taking important phone calls, the beach is also a very good place for a romantic walk. Television personality Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia De Rossi of course already know that. That’s why the two took off their shoes and embraced each other during a romantic walk on Malibu beach.

17 Kendall Jenner Was – Of course – posing for photos

Let’s continue with model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner who was spotted posing for photos. Of course being a model means that you are ready to take pictures 24/7. That is why we are not surprised to see that Kendall did exactly that – even while walking on Malibu beach!

16 Here’s Charlize Theron walking her dogs

Another very important reason to go to the beach is to walk with your dogs and actress Charlize Theron clearly knows that. The Hollywood star was seen during a leisurely walk during sunset with her two beautiful dogs and frankly – we are totally jealous of her!

15 Britney Spears decided to capture a few moments on camera

The next on our list is singer Britney Spears who was seen taking pictures of her children on Malibu beach. It seems that the pop star has found another talent from her and we would like to see more of the pictures she takes!

14 And Bella Thorne thought the water was very cold

Another former Disney Channel star on our list is actress Bella Thorne. The red-haired beauty was seen as she dipped her toes in the ocean and judging by the look on her face – the water must have been pretty cold!

13 These pictures from Zac Efron make us very thirsty

Speaking of former Disney Channel stars, we hope you have some water ready to drink, because these pictures from Zac Efron will probably make you pretty thirsty. The Hollywood star has always looked good, but we have to say – the Hollywood star without a shirt sounds even better!

12 Here is Paris Hilton having fun with a friend

Let’s move on to reality TV star Paris Hilton who was seen on Malibu beach while flirting with a male friend. In the true Parisian way, the blonde star rocked a lace-like dramatic beach cover and large diva-like sunglasses!

11 And look at Matthew McConaughey who is completely zen

Frankly, we want to be the type of person who goes to the beach to meditate and hopefully we will one day reach that. Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey is already there, as the Hollywood star often meditates and stretches on Malibu Beach!

10 Harry Styles was pretty happy with winning a game

Another famous face that has appeared on our list is Harry Styles, who was seen on Malibu beach with some friends. Judging by his reaction to the photo above – he must have won the game they were playing and as you can see Harry loves to win!

9 Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid had a Malibu beach date

The next on our list are singer Dua Lipa and her boyfriend model Anwar Hadid. The two were spotted on a PDA field date on the beach at Malibu – and judging by the photos above, the two are in a hurry! We will certainly ship it!

8 And Jessica Alba served us cute Boho looks

Actress Jessica Alba also found her way to our list when the Hollywood star evoked a very cute Bohemian look while he was on Malibu beach with some friends. Seriously – we love how effortlessly Jessica Alba pulls this vibrant teal beach cover-up!

7 Taylor Swift and Lorde spent some quality time on the beach

Let’s go to another duo that was seen on the beach – this time we’re talking about Taylor Swift and Lorde. The two singers were spotted while enjoying each other’s company while walking on Malibu beach and we have to say – they looked absolutely cute!

6 Here’s Jennifer Lopez feeling the sand between her toes

Although Jennifer Lopez is certainly no stranger to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, it is safe to say that the singer likes to go to Malibu beach because it is near Los Angeles. In the pictures above you can see her enjoying a well-earned me-time while she walks along the water barefoot!

5 Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox

Speaking of famous Jennifers – here is actress Jennifer Aniston with her old bestie Courtney Cox. The two Friends stars are often seen during long walks together on Malibu beach and as you can see in the photos above – a dog is usually involved!

4 Amy Adams enjoyed the warm weather

Let’s go to actress Amy Adams who was also seen on Malibu beach. The Hollywood star seemed to enjoy the wonderfully warm weather as she pulled off her sandals to feel the sand between her toes, while catching up on the phone calls!

3 Halle Berry played with her daughter

Speaking of famous Hollywood female stars – the next on our list is actress Halle Berry. The beauty was spotted on the beach of Malibu with her cute daughter Nahla and judging from the photos above, Halle is definitely a very active and fun mother!

2 Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy got pretty cozy

Another famous couple on our list is Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy. The two love birds were seen sitting on the water on the beach of Malibu and had a relaxing and fairly intimate moment. Yup – we are absolutely jealous!

1 Finally, here is Jared Leto Being Very Meta

The next on our list is Hollywood star Jared Leto who was seen wearing a Malibu sweater while walking on Malibu beach. Jared seems to be a pretty big Malibu beach fan and to be honest – this is the perfect picture to complete our list!

