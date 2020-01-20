A few elections ago, the national press watched the borders of Democratic and Republican politics. You cannot sniff one party’s appointment without the media’s approval.

After more high-profile crunches, including a few over the weekend, the press could be months away from being pushed outside of a general election campaign. After declaring war on Donald Trump and his constituents years ago, news outlets pledge a similar pile of Bernie Sanders.

Maybe it will end as a story of inspiring unity, like Independence Day, when an invasion of rude aliens brought America closer. Right now, it just seems shortsighted.

The low point came on Saturday when Joy Reid, on AM Joy on MSNBC, met a “body language expert” named Janine Driver to declare Sanders a liar because her posture reminds her of a turtle. There’s not much to say about it except that it’s the same combo of unwanted forensics and yellow journalism that Bill O’Reilly made infamous.

Times columnist David Brooks blew up the Internet last Friday when he compared Sanders to Trump. The sole author of a book on the superior taste of the wealthy urban American opposed the policy of class resentment, apparently practiced by both:

It is a golden age for “theism”. It’s the belief that there are malicious and elite “they” out there and “they” are destroying life for the rest of us.

Brooks identifies himself as “they”. In Bobos in Paradise, he wrote that the term “establishment” too often appears sinister. “I am a member of this class … we are not that bad,” he said, adding, “All societies have elites, and our educated elite is much more enlightened than some of the older ones.”

The Times has been working on the Trump-Sanders comparison for some time, most explicitly in a bizarre interview with Sanders on January 13.

This piece was part of a series in which candidates “interview” for the approval of the Times with a panel of “opinion journalists whose opinions are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain values ​​of long dated”. Building on “Some Long-standing Values” The Times panelist Nick Fox asked Sanders about plans to continue his “revolution” after the election:

Given what we have been through for the past three years, when the Democrats heard about the flying president in the country to organize rallies, they could cringe. And I wonder how your flight across the country in 2021 to rally people would be different from what Donald Trump did?

Because Bernie Sanders threatens to use planes and attract large crowds, he’s Trump.

(The Time humorously ended up approving a parliament Amy Klobuchar-Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination.)

Brooks, meanwhile, claims that Republicans are already “swallowed up” by Trump’s brand “they-ism,” a cultural war targeting coastal elites. He worries that Democrats are “rushing” to join a similar campaign against “billionaires who faked the economy to take advantage of it and impoverish everyone”:

Each of these stories takes a real tension in society and explodes it in an explanatory caricature in which one part of America tries to destroy the other.

When eminent media voices compare the Trump and Sanders movements, it’s always the same insult: Trump sucks and wrong / wrong, and Sanders is like Trump. The establishment’s fantasy is that both are illegitimate opportunists.

Trump’s diagnosis is that he came to power by drawing on a set of humanity’s darkest impulses, in particular racism, sexism and xenophobia. Few other, mostly negative, explanations (such as the fact that Trump profited cynically from racism and legitimate economic grievances) are accepted.

Sanders’ explanation is naivety. Neither the politician nor his supporters understand how the world works. They want expensive things for free and blame the billionaires when their real gripe is with reality. Oh, and theirs is also a movement for sexists and anti-Semites and people who refuse to accept the unique role of racism in America.

In 2016, we were told that the main things Trump and Sanders had in common were ambition and strategy. They were “populists” who played on the emotions of voters because they had to, being denied the normal channels of power: connections, donors, endorsements. As a Harvard professor said in the Washington Post, “the two are self-described political aliens, the actors most likely to use anti-elite language.”

Brooks argues that “capitalism does what it is supposed to do,” that is, “reward productivity with wages, and some people and businesses are more productive.” ‘on the wrong side of the curve, you’re not bringing the right skills to an economy that is still fundamentally meritocratic.

The reason why people are abandoning traditional political solutions on both sides of the political aisle is that most people can see how easy it is to put your thumb on the ladder of such a rosy market theory. ‘Adam Smith. They know that companies buy regulatory and tax breaks through political donations, profits abroad, export labor to non-free political areas like China, use the mechanisms central banks to get heavily subsidized capital and to dominate the debate by investing in the media.

Regarding this last point: One of the areas where systematic injustice is most visible is that of aggressive sucking of the institution’s press.

While inequality – not only in terms of income but also influence, regulatory and criminal responsibility – is a problem, the average media consumer knows by instinct which side of the problem the owners of large media companies represent . The average person, who is probably a disease far from bankruptcy, sees that the owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, makes the median salary of Amazon every nine seconds, the Disney CEO earns 1,424 times what his employee earns online, Google halted profits in Ireland, and CNN is dropping its unions.

When a politician stands up and talks about ending the rigged game, to get a uniformly negative response in the media owned by some of the riggers, people make this obvious connection, even when the rhetoric comes from someone like Donald Trump.

When Trump launched himself into the presidential race in 2015, it would have been easy enough for members of the media to expose his ignorance, his personal and professional venality and his racism.

But they couldn’t help themselves, declaring every word of his mouth a satanic lie. It made the occasional things he said true, like that Jeb Bush was a puppet for corporate donors or that NATO was an inflated and obsolete organization, much more punch.

The complete transparency of the corporate press reaction to Trump was probably the main argument for his credibility. Trump wrongly pushed voters to blame minorities and foreigners, and when he identified correct targets for public stigma, like Goldman Sachs, it was not credible that he would oppose power. But media figures gave a huge boost to his message “draining the swamp” by mocking it with their hostile smell.

They then spent years doubling, backing up conspiracy theories about spying with Russia, poorly predicting the end of Trump’s presidency and, yes, using tactics like body language analysis to say all kinds of stupid things (“What Donald Trump is hiding” His body language says it all, “wrote Newsweek, interviewing an analyst who had made” interesting comments on Hitler’s greetings “).

Media professionals greatly underestimate the damage done over the past three years to their ability to reach not only Trump fans but also non-Trump Republicans, independents, libertarians, greens and other groups. The latest fiasco with Sanders is confirmation for these people of their worst media findings, and an additional insult that such an awkward message only attracts the attention of some on the “other side”. “

Sanders now looks set to receive the same kind of bump Trump got in 2016 from media stupidity. As was the case last summer, when the Washington Post, owned by Bezos, went so far as to put the term “corporate media” in quotation marks while denouncing the “false media ox of Bernie”, the institutional dismissal has been so exaggerated that he is likely to gain sympathy even with disinterested parties. Is there a word for backwards propaganda?