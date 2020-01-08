Loading...

Noon, January 2, Concord High, New Hampshire. “Hello!” Shouts Andrew Yang, sprinting through the aisles of the school auditorium as if he were presenting a daytime talk show called Andrew!

No candidate has focused on the fun part of the presidential bid as much as Yang. He does high fives, then reminds everyone: he is the guy who wants to give everyone $ 1,000 a month. He notes that the state of Alaska is already doing something like this, dividing oil revenues. What is the 21st century version of petroleum?

Whispers among adolescents. Yang smiles.

“It’s technology,” he says. “Although I thought someone was going to say marijuana. And it’s cool, because I also want to legalize weed. “

Loud cheers. The postman Beavis and Butthead is here through the roof. Also: Yang wants to give 16-year-olds with money and expanded relaxation options the right to vote. (Studies show that this increases as does the likelihood of future engagement). You could cause brain bubbles in a Fox News host with a video of this Democratic recruiting scene.

Through the eyes of a rival candidate, Yang’s slang pitch pitch to high school students could give the impression of the routine “How are you, my friends?” From Steve Buscemi. His speech is dotted with phrases like “It’s okay, brother.” Describing the political “disaster” that previous generations have left for children, he says, “You might even call it a shit show.”

But the children quickly spot the phonies, and Yang does not fail. His campaign is a warning that it is the traditional politicians who are wrong, when they do not sound the alarm on a job crisis caused by automation and changes in the manufacturing economy.

He evangelized the Democratic Party to a new generation of voters, at events like these and online, where his #YangGang was one of the big marketing successes of the 2020 campaign. He raised 16.5 million dollars in the fourth quarter, fifth among Democrats, hinting at new sources of party support.

But the reaction to Yang among party leaders and the press fluctuated between indifferent and hostile. He struggled to get airtime, and thanks to an arbitrary set of criteria, he could be excluded from the January 14 candidates’ debate at Des Moines, despite competitive ballots with some already qualified participants.

The standard requires four “eligible” surveys showing support of 5% or more, or two eligible surveys showing support of 7% or more in Iowa or New Hampshire. The problem is that there have been no new state polls for more than a month, which makes it almost impossible for candidates to the limit to meet the increased standard.

Yang smiled when asked what the party’s criteria were for the Des Des Moines debate, then said, “We assume that the debate does not exist and we are just pleading our case,” he said.

A few weeks of voting in Iowa (February 3) and New Hampshire (February 11), the Democratic Party seems to be plunged into chaos. A year-long process traditionally used to refine consensus between donors and the media has resulted in the opposite.

The top four candidates – Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and South Bend, Mayor of Indiana Pete Buttigieg – probe a few points apart. Up to three or four others, including Yang, could challenge New Hampshire with a solid last month.

Democrats have tested 29 incredible candidates in a calendar year to arrive at a place where neither voters nor party officials seem close to agreeing on who might be the best choice to face Donald Trump.

This has led to a series of “anxiety” stories from donors, experts and strategists, who complain that the bitter main struggle is “wasting precious time” that the party could use to advocate for Trump. Whispers over a negotiated agreement have become more common in campaign analysis.

In such an environment, there is less patience on the part of foreigners like Yang, whose support of 4 to 5% in New Hampshire probably comes from the skin of one of the most traditional candidates.

Asked after the Concord High School event about the uncertainty about the state of the democratic terrain, Yang replied that this is how things should work.

“Historically, all of this has not been determined in advance,” he said. “Do you know what happened?” Iowa voters, New Hampshire voters. “

That’s right, I say, but you know what I mean. The party doesn’t want to do it that way, does it?

Yang nods. “The party,” he laughs, “certainly doesn’t want it to work that way.”

*****

Madness began in this state fifty years ago. In 1968, anti-war challenger Eugene McCarthy nearly defeated incumbent Lyndon Johnson here, losing just five points 47% -42%. “Clean Gene” had surveyed the teenagers, starting a tradition according to which the experts were massively mistaken in this state.

This surprise exhibit inspired Robert Kennedy to enter as the second anti-war challenge. LBJ – aging, sick, hated by Dixiecrat whites for civil rights programs and by liberals for everything from Vietnam to responses to protests in Watts, Detroit and Newark – had a moment of clarity and gave up, not wanting not deal with the Bernie Bro the energy of McCarthy or the media hype Dan’s Kennedy.

This left the Democrats in disarray, formalized at the Chicago convention. Party-controlled delegates handed over the nomination to Hubert Humphrey, an old man without charm and prone to the blunder that called the fixation of young voters on Vietnam “escape”.

Humphrey only got 2.2% of the primary votes, but the argument for him was the same we hear today about candidates like Pete Buttigieg: eligibility.

Anti-war voters who dominated the primaries left without anything, which led to new rules requiring future delegates to be more accountable to voters. Insiders responded by perfecting an “invisible primary” system in which donors and media recommendations would be aligned long before Iowa and New Hampshire.

The objective was to give an impetus to a clear leader before the first votes, that is to say exactly the current situation.

*****

Traditional operation of the New Hampshire primary: the extra-urban press invades, occupies the Manchester Radisson as a siege army, and leans in alleged leadership until it wins.

If voters are very rebellious and decide to support another conventional politician, the press is re-calibrating behind the new heat. If voters decide to think for themselves and choose a candidate not approved by the party or the mainstream media – no one knows what is going on, since we have never seen it, at least not on the Democratic side.

Two candidates that I did not take on a recent statewide tour each show how conventional campaign thinking has been turned upside down in this cycle.

In the days following the New Year, Biden announced that he would be willing to choose a Republican running mate and also said that the coal miners should “learn to program”. He went on to say “no one understood Obamacare” in Iowa. Journalists almost universally think he would be a shit candidate against Trump, but voters disagree: he’s still at or near the top of the polls.

Bernie Sanders has spent the past four years serving up stories detailing his unsustainable general election, declining popularity, Putin, physical fitness, bad hair and ideological inadequacy, among others.

Still, he entered 2020 by crushing the ground in fundraising, raising $ 34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and is now co-leader with Biden in some polls. The failure of several years of brutal messages to derail a candidate like Sanders is part of what motivated these stories of anxiety among party elders.

Elizabeth Warren is a candidate who has been hit by the media, especially recently. At Concord, I saw the news cycle take a bite out of his campaign.

The New Englanders (I am one) think they invented everything from baseball to microbreweries to the Democratic Party, and they think the rest of the country should pay an annual thank you dividend for the Kennedys. In regional memory, Mike Dukakis won the presidency during a landslide.

That’s why an appreciable crowd at Concord responds with yells of approval when Elizabeth Warren asks, “Can we just admit that the economic benefits are a failure?” In Phoenix, they asked, “What is it? is that economic fallout? In some parts of New England, Reagan is still president and they’re still crazy about ketchup being declared a vegetable. Understanding the whims of Masshole chauvinism helps here.

Warren’s candidacy was designed to be an answer to the schism problem, a patch on the Hillary-Bernie fracture. She sells herself as a proud democrat with impeccable partisan references (her April 2019 declaration in favor of dismissal propelled her into the polls). However, it also pushes the anti-business themes to which Democratic voters responded in 2016.

Anyone who knows how to thread the needle between the pro-business Neera Tanden Democrats and the Bernie platform sawing the arms of billionaires today probably deserves to be president. For much of the past year, Warren seemed ready to succeed.

However, his campaign started to trip in November. In response to criticism of the costs of his social proposals, Warren came back on tiptoe for immediate support for a Bernie-style health plan, promising instead to extend coverage in the first 100 days of her presidency as part of what she called a “transition” to Medicare for All.

Progressives panicked. Sanders accused her of wanting to “delay” the fight. Warren has stopped emphasizing Medicare for All. The new strain formula, visible at events like this Concord City Hall, would be shorter speeches and longer question and answer periods.

Campaign journalists, scum that we are, have noticed. Articles like the New York Times noted, “Elizabeth Warren doesn’t talk much about Medicare for All any more.” The vice joked: “A big structural change? More like a great structural incrementalism. “

Incrementalism is an almost fatal epithet in the Trump era. Once that word appeared, Warren had to act before something terrible happened, like a glowing review from David Brooks.

During a debate on December 19, she attacked “moderate” Pete Buttigieg for organizing a fundraiser in a “wine cellar” in California, a clear effort to restore anti-business credentials.

This time the panic came from insiders. Columns appeared in the Washington Post and the New York Times attacking Warren for a democratic versus democratic crime. Buttigieg snatched Warren for extended play reasons by saying, “I’m not going to refuse someone who wants to help us defeat Donald Trump” (a version of the argument “there are too many issues to unilaterally disarm”) Hillary Clinton).

Warren looked checkmated. The two wings of the party denounced it as a Trojan horse. Worse, a campaign press that embraced Warren’s “game for the nuance” earlier in the campaign cycle was now in cape-vulture mode, encircling features of his changeable rhetoric and declining poll results.

In an aggressive gaggle after the Concord event, a reporter pushes Warren over the “wine cellar” issue. Warren responds without commitment, saying, “I haven’t spent a minute selling access.”

The next day, Politico will write down Concord’s entire appearance as follows: “Warren puts an end to the wine cellar offensive.”

It is unclear whether the media turnaround on Warren reflects real concerns beneath the surface from party and donor sources about his prospects for a general election, or if it is something more stupid, like journalists who are just froggy because it won’t keep click-producing food fight alive with Buttigieg.

After the event, a 73-year-old builder from Salisbury named Bob Irving shakes his head, wondering if Warren’s compromise approach will work in today’s environment.

“It’s not going to be done from the inside,” says Irving. “I think it will be difficult to find your way.”

*****

Keene, a few hours after Warren’s town hall. Pete Buttigieg approaches a crowded hall of 850 at the colonial theater. It warms up with memories of last year’s visit to the Lindy restaurant, a mandatory campaign stop in the past for Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and several bushes.

“This is how you build your relationship with Keene,” quips Pete. He stands against a giant PETE sign, the police of which recall a page of Fortnite options.

Any veteran campaign reporter who watches Buttigieg live for the first time will feel like an NBA scout when a 13-year-old AAU ball drains 35 feet. Either this politician spent his childhood practicing the president’s speech in front of a mirror, or he was born with the same mutant gene to project warmth and an ideological vagueness carried by other emblematic democrats.

In Keene, Buttigieg makes the comparison explicit.

“Every time my party has won in the last fifty years,” he says, “it was someone who was new to national politics. Someone who didn’t work in Washington… Someone who held the country to its highest values. And someone who opened the door to a new generation of leaders. “

Translation: I am Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. (And Jimmy Carter, but modern crowds won’t make the association). It takes stones to say that with a straight face, but Buttigieg does not seem to be lacking in this department. You could imagine him disturbing Trump just by being fit and having his own hair, not that it helped Marco Rubio.

Of course, the argument that Buttigieg is a nuclear warhead of electability is somewhat undermined by a documented problem with black and Latino voters. Even if it sweeps through Iowa and New Hampshire, it’s hard to see its path continuing through South Carolina or Super Tuesday – but that’s another topic for another time.

Outside the theater, the crowd buzzes with comparisons with politicians full of teeth through the ages: Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Tony Blair, even Emmanuel Macron. The name Obama often comes up.

“Obama was an excellent speaker. When you heard Barack Obama speak, you said to yourself, “He could be the commander in chief,” said Raleigh Ormerod, Keene city councilor. “Pete has that quality.”

City councilor Randy Filiault, who endorsed Pete, points out another quality that many Democratic insiders love about Pete: it’s not Sanders.

“I think it means a lot when a candidate doesn’t have to shout to make their point,” said Filiault with a smile. “Do you know how some candidates who (cough) run for president think that the louder they cry, the more correct they are?”

*****

Morning, January 3, Manchester. The Candidate Café event organized by the local WMUR station at the Airport Diner in Manchester is a tradition that has produced an impressive oddity in the past. This is where Ted Cruz depressed Princess Bride fans everywhere in 2012 by expertly staging Billy Crystal’s routine “Your friend is mostly only dead”.

Today’s participant is New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. I photograph him talking to a table full of diners about his breakfast preferences before he disappears in the closed session with the voters, as filmed by WMUR. At the meeting, he will talk about his relationship with actress Rosario Dawson.

“I love it,” he would have said. “If I had a vacation, it would be for me and Rosario to go to a beautiful beach and read a lot. I like to read it out loud to him. “

Booker is one of many lower ballot candidates to protest the rules of the DNC debate. He sent a letter to the DNC requesting that the thresholds for access to the proceedings be lowered or abolished. Yang the day before noted that the campaigns went further than that:

“We went to the DNC and offered to pay for the surveys,” said Yang. “And it wasn’t just us. Tom Steyer and Cory Booker joined and said, of course, that there should be more polls.”

This morning of January 3, The New York Times publishes a story detailing the DNC’s response. A spokesperson for DNC President Tom Perez said the party would be willing to encourage the private media to conduct more polls. Beyond that, Booker, Yang and the others could suck it.

“The D.N.C. will not sponsor our own polls to qualify the debates of presidential candidates in a primary, “said Xochitl Hinojosa. “The New York Times and the long list of 16 eligible sponsors should conduct more independent polls.”

*****

Warner, Schoodacs Coffee House, noon. Hawaii Congressman Tulsi Gabbard shrugs when asked about the debate. She says she voiced her concerns some time ago about what she tabulates the DNC “pre-primary”, but that escapes her. Like Yang, Booker and others, she focuses on the old-fashioned countryside.

About that: One of the few telltale clichés that is true is that the “intimate” New Hampshire breed is changing. The clustered population centers and the high stakes involved in this primary – Yang noted that a primary vote in New Hampshire has traditionally been about 1,000 times the influence of a vote in California – once prompted to campaign to prioritize personal visits and contacts.

But the Internet’s focus on modern politics and the likelihood that this year’s Democratic race will be challenged long after New Hampshire has rethought the campaign style of handshakes and restaurant visits. Applicants focus on town halls, while spending more evenings at fundraising and making more media purchases.

“I stopped at a store yesterday in Concord,” said Gabbard. “It was a jewelry store. The owner laughed, said he had been in business for 36-37 years, saw a lot of presidential candidates come in … He said, “You know, you’re the first candidate to run for this election. ”I was surprised. It’s Concord! “

Gabbard shakes his head. “It has become an election that is more about the sound bytes on television than the experience of New Hampshire voters.”

Gabbard speaks just hours after US air strikes in Baghdad killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. While all of the Democratic candidates denounce Trump, most simply complain that his decision was not thought through.

Buttigieg stated that there were “questions about how the decision was made”; carefully considered the implications for national security ”; Booker said that Trump had “no broader strategic plan”; Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said that “the timing, manner and potential consequences” of the assassination “raise serious questions,” and so on. Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, ironically commented on the New York Post’s Great Centrist Hope, added, “No one I know would think we did something wrong in getting the general.” “

The taking of Gabbard is different. “The clear action we need to take,” she says, “is that we have to bring our troops home. Get them out of Iraq and Syria now. “

Until recently, Gabbard did a good survey here (she finished 2019 in a 5-6% range) but remained a place of furious controversy within the party. Hillary Clinton suggested that Gabbard was a Russian asset in an interview in late October, and things got more and more strange.

In Keene, at the end of December, someone toured the city by pasting hammer and sickle logos printed at home on Gabbard campaign signs. “They sent me there and I found 25 or 30,” said Dave Fite, a Gabbard volunteer. “I thought,” Who has time to do this? “”

All of this was echoed again in 1968, when Democratic Governor John King declared that a vote for Eugene McCarthy would be “greeted with joy in Hanoi”.

When asked if the same fault lines that opened in 1968 are still there, Gabbard stops, then nods. “I think it has only become more entrenched,” she said, referring to divisions within the party especially in the event of war.

The difference on Iran between most Democrats and Gabbard (and Bernie Sanders also said that we should bring troops from the Middle East in “orderly fashion”) echoes what we saw in 2004, when Dennis Kucinich opposed the entire framework of the war on terror. , as opposed only to the strategy and execution of the invasion of Iraq.

Kucinich, who has just approved Gabbard, is frustrated that outcry within the Democratic Party over incidents such as the attack on Soleimani tends on the campaign trail not to question the broader context of policies such as the assassination of drones. “They say, ‘You should have told us you were doing the killing,’ he said. “No, you shouldn’t have done it!”

He believes that Democrats over the years have consistently missed opportunities in the election year to take more progressive positions against the war. “Seriously,” he asks. “What other profession can you go wrong over and over again with no consequences?”

I offer: journalism?

“Fair enough,” he laughs.

*****

The platitudes of the New Hampshire countryside over the years: the president-elect still wins here (this ceased to be true in 1992), the “liberals” have an advantage (New Hampshire is really more likely to kiss conservative Democrats like Jeanne Shaheen), random candidate X has “momentum” (Marco Rubio and Joe Lieberman are the best known, but talking about “Huntsmentum” in 2012 was only a joke), etc.

“New Hampshire voters are unpredictable!” Is another. Strategists like to remind us of the many outrageous results of this state, from second place by John Kasich in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by overcoming double-digit deficits to beat Obama in 2008, to Bill Clinton who bounced back from the Gennifer flower scandal to take second place after Paul. Tsongas in 1992.

Taking polls, electability and the “invisible primary” seriously for all these years has been the real aberration. Perhaps this process should not be predictable, and the chaos in places like New Hampshire means that we are finally back to normal.