Matt Taibbi: 10 things that went wrong in the Iowa Caucus

The caucus of the Democrats produced endless bitterness but not an undisputed winner. Here are 10 ways in which the caucus process went wrong.

Wrong report “Participants in state”

The formula for determining the number of delegates that a candidate receives in Iowa is based on the number of “state delegates” received in each district. That math is already complicated – quickly calculate the number of people in a voter preference times the number of delegates to be chosen, divided by the total number of participants in the caucus! – but there were countless obvious examples of errors on caucus evening. For example, in Des Moines 14, the final prizes were 52 for Buttigieg, 50 for Sanders, 31 for Warren and 25 for Biden. These candidates distributed 6 delegates: Pete and Warren got 2, Sanders and Biden both got 1. The results of Warren and Sanders should have been reversed. In Cedar Township, Sanders received more votes than Klobuchar, but Klobuchar received delegate equivalents, while Sanders did not. There were mistakes that hurt and most candidates helped, although Sanders was wrong about some of the more coarse candidates. An example was Des Moines 80, where Sanders received 101 votes, Buttigieg 66 and Biden 48, but delegates were divided 4-4-2 (it should have been 5-3-2).

Wrong main counts

Several caucusgoers reported that they only counted heads, but that the seats in the district came with totally different totals. Joe Grabinski in West Des Moines had problems with both the number of Sanders counted and the total number of caucus goers. “I counted 308 people, but they said it was 289,” he said. “If this is disabled by one person, it will affect the viability calculations.” News organizations such as CNN noted that in some cases, the total voters after rescheduling were higher than the pre-reshuffling figures, a mathematical impossibility.

Deval Patrick Sweeps Des Moines!

The Iowa Democratic Party released a series of results on Wednesday, bringing the total to 85%. It showed former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick with 1,768 people who voted for him at the final adjustment. In fact, Patrick earned zero delegates throughout the state (Black Hawk County supervisor Chris Schwartz noted, “Deval Patrick had absolutely no voters. Not even zero delegates, but zero voters in Black Hawk county”). A similar error involved voices that should have gone to Elizabeth Warren, but went to Tom Steyer instead. This was resolved within an hour in what the IDP called a “minor error.”

Iffy Coin Flips

Flips in Iowa happen when the voting totals make it difficult to distribute delegates evenly – a dichotomy in a district with five delegates, for example, would need a flip to give one or the other a 3-2 advantage. However, even the coins in Iowa were shady, or at least they appeared so on videos on social media. If the NFL can do it, why can’t politicians do that?

Bad instructions

There was a lot of confusion about a new rule: if you were in a group that was considered viable after the first round, you couldn’t go to another group. These instructions were not followed in every area, which led to confusing scenes such as this. “This was the first year people were locked up in their preferred group if it was feasible,” said Morgan Baethke, in Indianola. “It was a struggle to get people to understand that.”

Confusion of cards

‘Presidential preferred cards’ were introduced as a security in case a recount was needed, but in some districts the vendors filled in the cards incorrectly, almost guaranteeing a mess in a recount.

App disaster

The errors of the Shadow technology are well documented. The app itself failed, causing some to be thrown out after logging in, while others could not log in, and there was a “coding problem.” In addition, many seats waited until the last minute to try and download the technology. The Democratic president in the Poweishek district told the New York Times that seven out of ten of his seats had not downloaded it at all, and chose to call the results in “as they had always done.” Says Grabinski: “Days in advance, there was talk, the app didn’t work.”

Procedural confusion

There were controversies about who was allowed to give speeches when, whether non-residents could be precinct captains, and whether groups that were considered non-viable in the first round could gather and become viable in the second round. As a Boone County buyer said, “Nobody seemed to know the rules.”

Tangled telephone lines

In a Bababooey-style act of nihilism with listeners without listeners, Donald Trump fans flocked the hotline that Democrats gave to caucus officials to call results. The number became public after caucus paper was posted on social media. The resulting confusion caused further delays.

Impossible Math

The New York Times found “inconsistencies and other shortcomings” in more than 100 districts, and the Iowa Democratic Party was limited to this in public by the newspaper, whose Nate Cohn Iowa “called the worst conceived and conducted election contest ever seen.” One of the issues that the Times brought to light: areas that reported more or fewer SDEs than they had available. In Muscatine 9, for example, only eight SDEs were assigned, while there should have been nine. Due to the proximity of the race and the high probability that there were procedural problems, even with the written backup plan (i.e. the preferred cards), a recount cannot clarify anything. As Cohn tweeted: “I find it extremely difficult to see how a recanvass will solve everything.”