While there were rumors that many NXT stars could appear for the WWE Royal Rumble 2020, there were only two in the men’s fight. The most impressive was Keith Lee, but Matt Riddle was there too.

Keith Lee faced Brock Lesnar in the match and the champion put him in the shade with amazing facial reactions.

However, Matt Riddle only got into the ring after Brock Lesnar and then Riddle were quickly eliminated.

There are now rumors from Ryan Satin (who also works for WWE) that Riddle and Lesnar had a confrontation behind the scenes. That confrontation might have caused Riddle’s performance to fail that night.

WWE selected two of the most popular NXT men for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Keith Lee is a monster star and Matt Riddle is a big fan favorite.

After Brock Lesnar outsmarted Keith Lee like the big thing he is (“he’s a big boy,” “who is this moron?”), Matt Riddle was an afterthought.

The fans were crazy when Matt Riddle made his way to the ring and saw how Barton Corbin quickly eliminated him.

Why would WWE bring Matt Riddle to the Royal Rumble if they just wanted to throw it quickly?

Ryan Satin said that Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar had a backstage incident. He said the two wrestlers “passed each other backstage and there was a tense encounter.”

Satin also said that this was not for a match or action, and it was a tense argument.

Matt Riddle has long said that he wants to be the man who retires Brock Lesnar.

The two men have a lot in common. Brock Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion and has a 5-3 record. Matt Riddle also participated in UFC and his MMA record was 8-3 before UFC let him go due to drug test errors.

This is not the first time that Matt Riddle has rubbed a WWE superstar wrong because he also spoke about Bill Goldberg against The Undertaker during the work of the WWE-PPV for Saudi Arabia.

There is no word on whether his bad appearance at Royal Rumble caused his early elimination for punishment. On Wednesday evening, Riddle and Pete Dunne meet The Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. So the fans will have to wait and see if he gets a push at this point.

WWE NXT will air on the USA Network on Wednesday evening at 8/7.