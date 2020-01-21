Any general tasked with leading men into battle is only as good as his lieutenants.

When it comes to head coaches in the NFL, there is often a tendency to look at their methods and actions in a vacuum. This is especially true when there is a change of regime and a new head coach is added: a new head coach is frustrated with the direction of the past and becomes a “savior” and a larger-than-life personality. and do it alone.

The problem is that things don’t work that way in the modern NFL.

In order for a head coach to be successful at the NFL level, he must not only have the skills and authority required to complete the task at a high level, but also a capable and committed staff of co-trainers. As the men who lead the position spaces, develop the plans and guide the players through the exercises, the assistants are the parts that add up to the team’s overall performance under the head coach. And the responsibility that a head coach assumes during assembly can take up or end his entire term.

This is the situation the Carolina Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule are currently facing. In the gestational phase of the new era of Panthers football, top priority for Matt Rhule is to hire his coaching staff and ensure that this enables him to grow and thrive as an NFL head coach. Considering that Rhule is fresh out of college and in his first NFL head coaching job, he’s in an interesting position compared to his peers.

And accordingly, he has certainly taken some interesting steps.

In the two most important positions of his staff, he has hired a sexy employee – LSU overtaking coordinator Joe Brady – and a well-known employee of Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Both have a very similar profile to Rhule, as they both have NFL experience, although they emerged from college football as coordinators in their first year. Brady spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints, while Snow worked four seasons with the Detroit Lions in the late 2000s. Snow initially served as a defense assistant in 2005 before serving as the team’s linebacker trainer for three years.

As it looks, the Rhule coaching team promises to be full of their own ideas, ideas that are not necessarily committed to the conventions of professional football. This can be a good thing considering how their contact with professionals and college balls keeps them from “how we do things in the NFL and how we do them”. In fact, Brady said this clearly in his introductory press conference.

“You have to develop as a player, as a coach,” said the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. “I don’t really believe that what you do today will work tomorrow or what we did this year will work next year. You compete with yourself every day and I think you have to do it yourself Look at the mirror and we have to improve. The game you saw in the NFL this year is likely to change next year. And I think it’s important to be innovative and keep track. “

However, Rhule’s approach to recruitment harbors a great risk: he has never given any coach with extensive NFL experience one of the first places at the table, which is a great win for a head coach in the first year.

Although the game of professional football is very flexible and certain methods that worked 20 years ago may not work today, it is important for a first year coach to have someone in place who has the difficulties and difficulties of an NFL head coach knows. And Rhules’ predecessors had to learn that the hard way.

When Ron Rivera first became head coach of the Panthers in 2011, there was not a single man on the coaching staff he had hired who had previously served as head coach of the NFL. In retrospect, he often talked about how he could have used one in his first two seasons: Before he became the most successful coach in franchise history, he had to go through two oppressive seasons in which he put the team on a 6: 10- Record set in 2011 and a 7-9 record in 2012 – the latter is the result of a four-time winning streak at the end of the season that saved his skin.

It wasn’t until he started consulting with Pro Football Hall of Fame trainer and NFL icon John Madden that Rivera found his identity as a coach – from start to finish, his nine-year tenure as Panthers head coach made it clear how important it was Capable of being assistants can make a good trainer great … and how non-up-to-date assistants can pull a great trainer down.

When Rivera became NFL coach of the year twice in two years, he did so with the help of a coaching staff that thrived under him – especially on the defensive side of football. Defensive coordinator Sean McDermott stood out as one of the best in football. His defensive trainers included defensive trainer Eric Washington, linebacker trainer Al Holcomb and defensive trainer Steve Wilks – all on the way up.

And that was a problem for the Panthers: success meant that other teams raided the pantry – McDermott and Wilks were hired as head coaches within two years. When that happened, other Panthers members who helped build the Super Bowl 50 team – including Holcomb – came along. This also happened elsewhere on the coaching staff: Bruce DeHaven, coordinator of the special teams, died of cancer at the end of the 2016 season, whereupon assistant Thomas McGaughey was promoted, who was removed from the New York Giants after one season.

By 2018, looting Rivera’s employees had real ramifications for Carolina. Washington, as good a defensive trainer as he was, was not nearly as successful as the defensive coordinator. Other defense assistants hired to fill gaps in the coaching staff were not as capable as their predecessors, and Rivera fired two of them in December. He also took over Washington’s playcalling duties and asked him again to focus on the top seven.

It was an act of mercy that Rivera had shown to one of his original assistants, and one that did not match the often choppy nature of NFL coaching. Just a week after Rivera returned Washington to his previous position, Minnesota Viking head coach Mike Zimmer responded to the struggles of first-year offensive coordinator John DeFilippo by firing him after a defeat.

It was much colder and cruel. However, the Zimmer keycard still works in Minnesota. In Carolina Rivera was given up and started collecting dust.

What happened when Rivera had the right people – and what happened when he didn’t – makes it doubly important that Rhule properly employs his assistants.

And right now it seems like he’s working towards a desirable amount of work experience. According to Mike Garafolo from NFL NetworkRhule hires his staff while advised by Tom Coughlin, who turned Jacksonville Jaguar’s expansion into a competitor before winning two Super Bowls as head coach of the New York Giants. And Thursday Joe person from The athletic reported that the Panthers interviewed two former NFL head coaches to fill positions in Rhule’s staff – Ben McAdoo and Mike McCoy.

If one or both join the Panthers, there should be a strong concession that NFL head coaching experience is not always the same as good head coaching experience. Although both teams, McAdoo and McCoy, coached playoffs, their tenure as head coach is recognized more for their failures than for their successes. Mutiny and strife occurred in the New York Giants’ dressing room under McAdoo’s supervision, and his second season was such a disaster that he was fired from 11: 5-3: 13 am in the middle of the Giants crash. McCoys Chargers dropped to 4-12 and 5-11 in his third and fourth years of life from a playoff team. As a result, he saw no fifth.

Nonetheless, in his introductory press conference, Rhule said that having someone who had previously worked through the head coach’s alarm clock is something to be considered. After all, the veteran adviser’s element was an important part of the jobs that gave him his chance in Carolina.

“I’ve always tried to have someone there to tell me the truth, to tell the truth to the Force, that can be a kind of right guy,” said Rhule. “I want to have a great mix, and in the end, all I care about when I hire assistant coaches is that they are great teachers. That’s what this game is really about. It’s about getting players to do their best, and the best way to do that is to have guys that get the best out of their players.

“Old, young, none of this matters to me. I don’t have to know her. I just think when you meet people who are great teachers, who get the best out of others, you somehow feel it. “

These teachers are starting to get together. In addition to Brady and Snow, Rhule has also won Holcomb as coordinator for defensive games, lineback coach Mike Siravo and defensive line coach Mike Phair. He has also raided the Baylor coaching staff for his cornerbacks, wide receivers and strength trainers. In the coming days, the focus will be on whoever is working to maximize the potential of the Carolina Panthers 2020, and everything will work in spring.

By autumn most will not remember the work of spring – the promise and platitudes of OTAs and installations will wane. And the Carolinas will see if Matt Rhule is a capable general – and if he has the right lieutenants.

Steven Taranto is a professional writer for 247Sports who covered the Carolina Panthers full-time in the 2018 season and the following off-season. As a graduate of Elon University in 2015, his work was also featured at Motor Racing Digest and now at The Riot Report. Steven is from Eastchester, New York and currently lives in Franklin, Tennessee. (Twitter: @ STaranto92)