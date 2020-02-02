Matt Murray statistics against Capitals add up to two points for Penguins

WASHINGTON – Matt Murray has played many matches when he allowed fewer goals than during the Penguins’ 4-3 victory against Washington at Capital One Arena Sunday.

There have been enough in which he also finished with more than 29 saves.

But there aren’t so many in which Murray’s had a greater impact on an outcome than him in this one.

Oh, he’s not the only reason that the Penguins got the better of Washington in their first meeting of 2019-2020, but he was the biggest.

“He was spectacular,” Jack Johnson said. “Spectacular.”

Murray was chosen as number 1 of the game and it is unlikely that someone would have protested if he had also been recognized as Nos. 2 and 3.

“I thought Matt was great,” Mike Sullivan said. “He made some big stops, especially in the third period. His rebound control was strong. I thought he followed the puck very well. He played a really strong game for us.”

Murray was the busiest – and did his best work – during the last 20 minutes, when the capitals dominated the game and launched 13 shots on goal as part of a furious wave to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

“In the third we were all there,” Center of Capitals Lars Eller said.

Eller was the most visible – and productive – of Washington this day and scored the first and third goals of his team.

But while he was shooting 2-for-2 from the field, his teammates only got one of their other 30 shots past Murray, thwarting the capitals against everything Grenade Hathaway Undisputed shot from before the net about 2 1/2 minutes in the opening period to one Evgeny Kuznetsov deflection about 13 minutes later to a Jakub Vrana separated early in the second period.

Not to mention a series of game-saving stops when Washington put the Penguins on their heels – and almost on their backs – during the third.

“He has made huge saves all night,” Sidney Crosby said. “They looked good in the beginning and of course in the third there, when they were busy, (Murray) made some big saves. It was the difference in the game for us.”

That difference is why the Penguins are only four points behind first place Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

They have a realistic chance of winning the division title, mainly because they have their own game and will play Washington three more times during the regular season. And although first place in the Metropolitan is currently not at the top of their to-do list, they acknowledge that it would have a number of inherent advantages.

Like Game 7 in every play-off series against Washington this spring, it is disputed in PPG Paints Arena instead of Capital One Arena.

“I don’t think this organization is big in banners from pending divisions (championships),” Johnson said before adding, “we want to win as many games as possible to give ourselves the chance to play for the Stanley Cup.”

Mind you, the next-up mentality of the Penguins – a corollary of the next-man-up mentality that served them so well – ensures that winning the division will not be a regular part of dressing room conversations.

“We’re not really talking about that,” Sullivan said. “That’s not part of it now. We have so much hockey in front of us. We just try to get better every day.”

Getting more out of their powerplay, which went 0-for-6 and became increasingly ineffective as the game progressed, is an obvious area to improve, but they also need to worry about their inability to lead in the third period. to protect.

On Friday-evening, Philadelphia rallied for two goals before the penguins claimed a win in the extension, and only some fantastic work by Murray prevented Washington from agreeing – or exceeding – what the Flyers were doing.

“They let us run around a bit,” Murray said.

Yeah, sort of. If during the last period the penguins should have been running around in their end of the ice, they would have had to exchange their skates for track peaks.

“In the third, we gave ourselves a chance,” Washington coach Todd Reirden said.

Part of the reason that the capitals did not use most of their opportunities was that Alex Ovechkin, who had 11 goals in the previous five games, was much less of a force than he is when facing the Penguins. He tied for the team lead with four shots on goal, but sniffed at a few scoring opportunities and finished without a point.

“It is not easy to comprehend,” Sullivan said. “It was a team performance.”

A man who was much more striking than Ovechkin on this day Tom Wilson. He was credited with 13 hits – that was only 11 fewer than the entire Penguins team – and seemed to be starting his teammates with a particularly heady team in the early third.

Although the penguins played down Wilson’s effect on them, “We have a team that plays with courage,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to take hits to make plays. That’s part of the game.” – he was responsible for nine of the 22 hits from the third Washington period and clearly set an example for the capitals.

And maybe you gave a template for how they will approach future games with the Penguins.

“We just have to play the whole game like we did in the third, with physicality and determination,” said Eller. “And it will be fine.”

Maybe, but the penguin has now had a reminder of what she can expect regularly in the coming two months.

“We are going to see these kinds of games from here, the emotion and intensity,” Crosby said. “Playoff mentality. We have to earn every point we get.”

And maybe, every now and then, let their keeper grab one or two for them.

