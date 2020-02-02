Matt Murray starts in goal against Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Matt Murray has seen many of the capitals during his NHL career and he will review them again this afternoon.

Mike Sullivan said today that Murray will be in goal when the penguins face Washington at 12:38 PM. at Capital One Arena.

Murray is 7-4, with a goal-against average of 3.56 in 11 games against the capitals.

His goaltending partner, Tristan Jarry, Washington has never faced.

Whether Murray’s experience deals with things like Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom not included in the decision to start him is not clear, because Sullivan refused to explain the logic behind choosing him.

“I would rather not share what went into it (the decision), but much went into it,” he said. “What I will share is that we believe we have a really strong goalkeeper tandem.

“We feel that we have two strong goalkeepers who will give us a chance to win and make timely saves for us. It is important that we keep both boys in the mix.”

Murray will probably have to come up with some of those timely saves if the penguins want to get a point or two from this game, because Ovechkin is heading a formidable collection of talent on the other side.

“He is clearly one of the top players of his generation,” Sullivan said. “He’s a pure goal scorer, so we need to know when he’s on the ice.”

The capitals, on the other hand, intend to focus much of their efforts on neutralization Sidney Crosby, the most prominent figure on the roster of the Penguins.

“Sid and Alex always seem to get the most attention, but I think there’s a lot of star power on both sides,” Sullivan said. “It’s a big rivalry. I think it gets the best out of competitive athletes. Every team needs rivals, and this is one of us.”

Log in to your account to continue reading: