Matt Murray makes his first consecutive departures in almost two months

Matt Murray, who has risen to his usual level in recent weeks, will be in goal when the Penguins face Boston today at 12:38 pm at PPG Paints Arena.

He also contested his 2-1 overtime victory at Detroit on Friday, and will make consecutive starts for the first time since November 19 and 21, a pair of overtime losses against the New York Islanders.

“There were a lot of things that went into the decision (to start with Murray)”, Mike Sullivan said today. “We think we have two goalies playing well enough for us right now, and we’re going to try to make the best decisions, match by match, that will give us the best chance of winning.”

Murray has won his last four starts and five of his last six.

For the season, he is 14-6-4 with a goals-against-average of 2.84 and a save percentage of .899.

Tristan Jarry, who defeated Boston 4-1 on Thursday, has supplanted Murray as the Penguins’ goaltender for the past two months, but Sullivan should break even if the two goaltenders play for – – or close – to expectations.

“There are times during the season when some goalies get hot and help their teams win,” said Sullivan. “One of the advantages (of having two solid goalkeepers) is that their workload is very reasonable. We think this is a huge advantage for our team, especially when you look at the schedule we are going through. moment, when the matches (11 in 20 days) are thus condensed.

“When you look at how the league went, there are not a lot of guys who line up (play almost every game) in the goal. There are a lot of teams that use two goalies purpose, and I think it is out of necessity, depending on how the games are played, calendar challenges.

“If you have the ability to do it and you have good guys, it can be a competitive advantage for your team.”

