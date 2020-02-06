Matt Murray does not meet Penguins’ expectations this season

Matt Murray has not met expectations this season.

Sean Tierney, on his website Mapping hockey, have watched this week how goalkeepers in the competition are performing this season compared to the shot quality they are facing.

The stat, called “goals saved above expectations,” is the result of looking at a player’s expected goals against more than 60 minutes of five-to-five games and subtracting the number of actual five-to-five goals allowed. If the result is a positive number, a goalkeeper performs better than expected. If the result is a negative number, a goalkeeper performs worse than expected.

The expected goals of a goalkeeper against more than 60 minutes (xGA / 60) are a result of the quality and quantity of shots in five-to-five games. The data in this chart is adjusted for the score and location situation of the game – meaning a shot in a certain game situation (home vs. away, a draw, with two goals, etc.) Tends to be more or less often in a goal, the data is adjusted to reflect that.

What Tierney did was take that data and put the results in a bar chart. Target defenders to the right of the y-axis have a positive result and prevent more goals than expected, given the quality of the shots they are confronted with. Target defenders to the left of the axis have a negative result and allow more targets than expected in view of the quality of the shots they are confronted with. Goalkeepers on the right make more “big” saves, and goalkeepers on the left allow more soft goals.

Of the goalkeepers who have played more than 1,280 minutes of five against five this season, Murray is 27th out of 28 in goals that were left above expectations, with only a deficit Martin Jones of the sharks.

(caption id = “attachment_956754” align = “aligncenter” width = “799”) Goals saved above expectations. – SEAN TIERNEY / CHARTING HOCKEY (/ caption)

In the graph, the purer a bar is, the lower the goals of a goalkeeper are, which means that they have a simpler workload. The more golden a bar is, the higher their targets are expected against, which means that they have a heavier workload.

Murray’s expected goals against more than 60 minutes of five-to-five is 2.15 (one of the lowest in the league), and his goals saved above expectations is -13.44 (one of the worst in the league)

Tristan Jarry is faced with shots of slightly lesser quality, because his expected targets are 2.04 by more than 60 minutes. His goals that were saved beyond expectations are in the positives, at 2.21, which means he performs better than expected.

These trends are also reflected in the average shot distances and average allowable distances of targets. The average shot Murray encounters in a five-to-five game is 35 m away. The average shot with Jarry faces comes from a little further away, at 39.01 feet, probably an easier shot. Murray’s five-on-five average goal is 25.97 meters away. The average goal that Jarry allows comes from 18.18 feet away, a more dangerous part of the ice.

To sum up, Murray’s workload is slightly more difficult than Jarry’s, but it is considerably more difficult to meet expectations.

Log in to your account to continue reading: