CRANBERRY, Pa. – That’s what the statistics say Alex Ovechkin is the No. 8 goal scorer who ever played in the NHL.

Matt Murray knows the numbers, but that does not mean he is ready to accept them at face value.

Especially because he does not believe that they accurately reflect Ovechkin’s place in the competition history.

Ovechkin, he said after training the Penguins Saturday, “is the best goal scorer who has ever seen this match.”

No stars. No excuses.

Just the plain judgment of a man who may have to come across Ovechkin when the penguins play Washington Sunday at 12:38 in Capital One Arena.

“I saw him,” said Murray. “I know how hard he is to stop, how much an anomaly he is compared to everyone else … And that says a lot, because there are some really great shooters in this competition. He is just at his own level.”

Indeed, of all offensive elite talents in today’s NHL, there are only 695 goals in 1135 regular matches in the career.

Ovechkin, who has scored 35 of them in 56 games against the Penguins, only needs three to become the second player in NHL history and reach 11 seasons with 40 or more goals; the first was a fairly well-known center Wayne Gretzky, who had 12.

“He has done it consistently since he entered the competition.” Sidney Crosby said.

Gretzky is the leader in the all-time competition game, with 894. And although there is no certainty that Ovechkin will overtake him at some point, this cannot be excluded.

Not when there are no indications at the age of 34 that Ovechkin’s production will decrease rapidly.

Doubters just need to remember that he has 11 – yes, eleven – goals in the last five Washington games, including two in a win over Ottawa Friday night when he caught up Mark Messier for the eighth place on the all-time list.

“I think he passes someone every night,” Murray said. “There is a reason for that.”

Ovechkin is probably best known for his ability to remove goals from the left circle during power competitions, but the reality is that he is able to score from almost anywhere in the attack zone at almost any time in the game.

“You just have to be aware of where he is,” Murray said.

And there is not one trait that opponents can focus on in an effort to control damage. Yes, he can launch pucks at high speed, but he also has an exceptionally fast release. And while his blow rivals almost every one in the league, Ovechkin’s wrist shot is no less deadly.

“Every shot he makes is dangerous,” Kris Letang said.

Because Ovechkin is a left wing, Letang, who plays the right defense, thinks he should always be matched against him when the two are on ice, which will probably be Sunday quite often. He predictably recognizes the challenges that will arise.

“He’s one of those special players who, no matter how you want to cover him, he’ll find a way to be successful,” Letang said.

Ovechkin’s skills are complemented by his height (6 feet 3, 235 pounds), allowing him to routinely bull past opponents who want to hold him.

“He has a large frame,” Letang said. “He is hard to move when you fight him, one on one.”

Therefore getting the best from Ovechkin – or at least even breaking it – can be quite satisfactory.

“It’s nice,” Letang said. “If you are on the right side of it.”

That’s probably the same as the Penguins think against Washington, which is one of their biggest rivals and the team they follow with six points in the battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Sunday’s game is the first of four between the Penguins and Capitals in the coming months. How those figures have a major impact on the final ranking in the Metropolitan.

“They are all critical now,” Crosby said. “Every point is important.”

That is why trying to neutralize one of the best goal scorers in NHL history remains a top priority for Crosby and his teammates.

