Matt Hardy gives further indications that he could leave WWE soon

Since Matt Hardy is one of the most vocal superstars on social media, we always know what’s going on with his career. At least we think we do. He has been quite noisy on social media lately that he could possibly leave the WWE. With another clue to an exit, fans are wondering what’s next for the Broken Superstar.

Matt Hardy posts another note on social media

IMPRESSIVE! Thank you for all the love and support from around the world.

I’m 17th in the world due to my @WWE slump and a series of # RAW TV losses.

I hope you enjoy my # WWE TV appearances. At this rate, there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh

– Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020

As you can see, Matt Hardy has posted another message suggesting he wants to leave the WWE. Or at least want to escape the situation in which he is currently.

Since the company put the “broken” gimmick under pressure, the WWE veteran has had little to do. He was called up primarily for defeat against other wrestlers, which is incredible given his veteran status.

Fans totally disagree with WWE’s decision not to put Hardy in the spotlight. He has been one of the most exciting superstars in the past two decades. Still, things don’t look good when Matt’s contract expires in March and his wife admits that WWE is asserting his debt to the company against him.

Fans ask Matt Hardy to go to AEW

Given the current rumors, many fans commented on their wishes for the broken superstar. In fact, most fans want Hardy to go to AEW.

Frosted! I mean, BROKEN !, remember!

BETTER times are coming! … Be patient !!! … a few more weeks! … They will pass quickly! … THEN> @AEWrestling> Leader of the DARK ORDER! …> Broken Matt! … They ARE WAITING for you … So NOT fully stable yet debuts. @ IAmJericho He Got u!.

– Pro wrestling, 1 world UNITED! – The O.G. (@DaLordOfAll) January 21, 2020

Matt would be a great asset to the AEW squad, especially if he took his broken gimmick with him. Because he owns the rights to the gimmick and all the names associated with it, the WWE can do little to stop it if it chose to move to greener pastures.

For one thing, I don’t really understand why WWE treated Hardy the way she did. When he came back, he and his brother received a lot of fanfare. Then his brother took a back seat and Matt got a broken feud with Bray Wyatt. A few months later, however, Matt was nowhere to be seen.

Are you using a new contract with AEW Threat?

There is a possibility that Matt will take advantage of the threat to leave the company to sign a new and better contract. Nor would he be the first to do this, as others have done. Kalisto and Randy Orton seemed to have used similar tactics. However, they did not leave the company, but concluded new multi-year contracts.

We should have an answer to the questions that plague us quickly. The WWE still has two months to offer Matt a new contract with more freedom of design and possibly more appearances. However, AEW Matt could certainly offer the same amount of money and give it a bigger role.

It remains to be seen if this will happen, but if major changes are in the works for the Broken superstar, we will surely hear it soon.