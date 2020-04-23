Matt Haarms is a sure bet for the frontcourt in 2020-21

Graduate transfer Matt Haarms will compete for BYU Basketball next season. This is why he lives bigger than any Cougar fan could ever imagine.

When Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms decided to enter the portal with a top 10 list, the BYU Basketball category was not considered a contender. Teams like Gonzaga, Arizona, Texas Tech and Kentucky are considered to have better shots than the Cougars, and the Wildcats are considered the most sought after.

It seemed so when the last three (BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech) were announced, with the Cougars looking like an outside team. However, just before the Wildcats left Wednesday evening, with the franchise claiming that this was the case, BYU got a smoke-break to put the former Boilermaker behind.

Then on Thursday it was officially announced.

Matt Haarms, the nation’s top reliever, has represented BYU against Kentucky and Texas Tech.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a really good relationship with them,” Haarms told ESPN.

Agree immediately. He averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season at Purdue.

– Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 23, 2020

While his career averages 7.5am and 4.4 rpg at 20 mpg in 40/102 games since, it is still a great option for BYU Basketball. They have been all over the transfer gate and have been around for so long and come across as one of the most popular players in NCAA Basketball. He is a key part of the 2019 Elite Eight team and a rare graduate transfer for the Cougars program.

His personal profile is on the defensive, averaging two blocks per game in each of the last three seasons. At 7’3, Haarms has a good footprint and position and can protect against the park and in select and rotational situations. BYU was a low point last season on the defensive front and exposed its time within the overall deficit. Because Yoeli Childs is aggressive, he is not a good defender in the top five. Like Kolby Lee, slow feet made him a target for pick and roll.

There will be a few Cougar fans who question the need for Haarms to join the team next season. Despite missing out on the baby, Lee is back, with junior Gavin Baxter, a former 100-time prospect, who missed last season with a shoulder injury. He is a powerful force with promise but it is also not a true center.

The conspiracy is joined by two immigrants, Richard Harward and Wyatt Lowell. The two have been joined by head coach John Papa of Utah Valley and have resided last season. Harward averaged 7.0 pg and 5.3 rpg as a backup at 14 mpg and has plenty of promise, while Lowell is averaging 6’10 as a WAC Rookie of the Year after averaging 4.6 pg and 2.6 rpg while making 41/109 three-point attempts (37%).

The two players will be key players next season but are far from guaranteed to provide their production range in the last 20-25 minutes each night and the team against them can reach it. these. Jake Toolson was able to get from the WAC to the WCC without the hassle of being a former Conference Player of the Year. What Haarms offers is a safe bet in the middle ground, allowing other bigs to grow on both sides of the court. He will be running at around 25 mpg and will need to defend against Gonzaga frontcourt Filip Petrusev and Drew Timme.

BYU is not done yet, due to the need for a guide to allow Alex Barcello to play as much as he did a century ago. If the Cougars find their right at left in the transfer gate, they could be an NCAA Tournament team again in 2020-21. But for now, the Pope’s time is continuing, this time establishing a redistribution of power.