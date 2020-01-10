Loading...

If President Trump is still monitoring Tucker Carlson at the end of this week, he will have seen representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) try to flatter him to prevent him from waging a war with Iran.

Generally, Carlson would not be satisfied with a Republican who decided to break ranks and vote with the Democrats in the House, but on Thursday evening he appeared to be celebrating Gaetz, who was one of three GOP members helped pass a resolution limiting the president’s army to this country.

Gaetz, who has been accurately described by the Fox News host as perhaps Trump’s “closest ally” in the House, said that despite the president’s declared opposition to the resolution, “the president told me he was more anti-war than me”.

“And I like the president for that, Tucker,” said Gaetz, smiling widely.

Instead of directly criticizing Trump, Gaetz blamed “some of the president’s advisers” who he said were “trying to slow the administration down in the war.” He described the “Trump Doctrine” as “we kill the terrorists and we come home.”

“I think this resolution on war powers deserved to be supported because it did not criticize the president, it did not say that he had been wrong to kill Soleimani,” said Gaetz, “but she said that if a president wants to drag our nation into another forever war in the Middle East as they require the approval of the United States Congress. ”

“This is something I deeply believe and I think it is something the president deeply believes,” he added, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

For his part, Carlson said he thought it was “fairly obvious” that the Constitution required congressional approval for the war. He even accused those who voted against the resolution of being “cowards” for refusing to declare officially or against a potential war. Gaetz added that it is “ridiculous for one of my colleagues to suggest that we should not do our job so that people in uniform can do theirs.”

“The president would probably have preferred me to vote with the other Republicans,” said Gaetz, but on the “broader question,” he still believes that Trump “understands that the pro-war candidate is losing the presidential elections.”

“The president understands this,” he said. “And he’s too smart to let Nancy Pelosi try to pass him off as the pro-war candidate and that’s why I don’t think we’re going to wage war on Iran.”

