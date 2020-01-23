Matrox cooperates with Nvidia for video wall applications - Graphics - News

Matrox is working with Nvidia to create a solution that delivers “a new standard for high-density video walls.” The new multi-screen graphic cards from the Matrox brand will use customized Quadro embedded GPUs for rich graphic-intensive video wall applications in commercial and 24/7 critical environments.

In a press release, Matrox says that the new graphic cards will be designs with one slot that can output up to four 4K screens (per card). OEMs, system integrators and AV installation programs can combine multiple cards to control up to 16 screens from one system. In addition, HDCP is supported so that the installations can play protected content.

Another essential part of the solution is Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software, which is called a “proven in practice” and robust solution. PowerDesk offers an extensive set of advanced tools to easily configure and adjust multi-display setups.

Matrox’s R&D EPP David Chiappini said the collaboration with Nvidia for this project demonstrated the dedication of his company to expand his video wallet portfolio. Chiappini claimed that new customers will continue to benefit from Matrox’s graphic expertise, world-class engineering, dedicated technical support and long product life cycles with these and other upcoming products. Nvidia recognizes Matrox’s leadership in this market and crowed over the “exceptional video display performance, reliability and lifespan” of its own graphic architecture.

The last time we reported on developments at Matrox was in 2016 when it released the C900 graphics card (AMD GPU) that could feed 9x FHD 60Hz (mini-HDMI) screens from a single slot.

