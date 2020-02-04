Matiss Kivlenieks from Blue Jackets stands up in early NHL tests – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Matiss Kivlenieks sat in the dressing room of the visitor at the Pepsi Center in Denver and talked about his career.

It was November 9, three days after the Jackets recalled the Latvian rookie from the Cleveland Monsters to back up Joonas Korpisalo, while fellow Latvian rookie Elvis Merzlikins got a start in the American Hockey League.

“It is a process and a kind of journey,” said Kivlenieks, 23, with the same “p” word that Sergei Bobrovsky used in Columbus. “It takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight, and you have to realize that. You just have to develop and get better every year.

“So far I am happy with how everything works.”

Kivlenieks had not played a minute for the Blue Jackets.

In fact, prior to that November reminder – his first of three this season – he had split the Monsters net with the Finnish rookie Veini Vehvilainen. He had no idea that more than two months later he would achieve his first NHL victory on January 19 in his league debut at Madison Square Garden, beating the New York Rangers – and former Blue Jackets star Artemi Panarin – with 31 saves in the 2-1 victory.

Kivlenieks used his 6-foot-2 frame well in that game, calm corners and “stayed big” between the pipes. He fired shots, saved rebounds and knocked everything away from a sharp angle.

It was an impressive implementation. It was also a bit surprising, given its AHL numbers over the past two years.

After signing with the Blue Jackets as a non-established free agent in May 2017, Kivlenieks went straight from junior hockey in the Hockey League in the United States to playing in the AHL with the Monsters in 2017-18.

He was excellent in his only season with the Sioux City Musketeers (2016-17), with a goal of 1.85 against average and .932 savings in 49 games, but that was a huge leap forward for a 21-year-old AHL Rookie.

The plan was to take him slowly, but injuries accelerated the timeline. Kivlenieks played in 43 games with the Monsters, struggling to a 3.21 GAA and .891 savings percentage, and growing pains persisted last season.

His figures went up even further – 3.71 GAA, .873 saving percentage – and he also played eight games in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings.

Looking back, however, Kivlenieks sees two great things he has learned over the past two years that have helped him with his NHL outings against the Rangers and last Saturday in Buffalo.

“The most important thing is not to stop, even if it doesn’t go the way you want,” he said. “You have to push yourself to overcome it – and it takes time. You have to understand that. I’m not the only one where something like that happens. It’s not a straight line, is it?”

Not usually. In fact, the ‘process’ is often loaded with turbulence, especially for keepers. Learning how to roll with it is the key.

“I let it happen to me, some ups and downs, and in some ways it’s a good thing,” said Kivlenieks, who may be approaching a return to the Monsters with Korpisalo (knee) on the better hand. “That way you know how it affects you. You are ready. They can’t teach you that, can they? That only comes from experience and the things that you go through in life. “

And it has been quite a process.

Wennberg 3-4 weeks out

Add another to the injury challenges of the Blue Jackets.

Alexander Wennberg is expected to miss three to four weeks with an unknown upper body injury that occurred Sunday in the 4-3 win of the Jackets against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center.

Wennberg, who has centered the second line, played two periods and did not return for the third. He was placed on the injured reserve on Monday and the Ryan MacInnis center was recalled from Cleveland.

