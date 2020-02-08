Matilda’s top pool 7-0 against ChineseTaipei

The Matildas are at the top of the world – and at the top of their Olympic qualification pool.

Caitlin Foord scored a hat trick 29 minutes into the Matildas’ 7-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in Sydney’s Olympic qualifiers.

With Sam Kerr of the bank on Friday, Foord scored in the ninth, 24th and 38th minutes to show why she recently signed with Arsenal.

Left-back Stephanie Catley, right winger Hayley Raso, substitute Katrina Gorry and Kerr also ensured that Australia came out on top.

Although the Mulan had a back-five and wet conditions on the field, a dynamic attack in Australia could offer 23 chances more than his opponent.

And the result was one of the most dangerous adverts the Matildas made lately, setting the tone for the rest of the qualifiers.

They will face Thailand on Monday before meeting China on Thursday.

The overall victory came to China for hours

The changes paid off for Matilda’s coach Ante Milicic. Photo: Matildas

with six goals to Thailand in the first pool match of the Campbelltown double pack.

The matildas must land in the top 2 of their pool to qualify for the final stage of qualifying against the other pool.

Matilda’s coach Ante Milicic made six changes to the team that last played in their win against Chile in November, including Kerr, who was iced up on the bench.

And the home team was dominant from the start, especially the midfield put the ball on the turntable for the formidable Foord.

It started with a simple one-two with the recalled Kyah Simon at the start of the competition and shortly afterwards with a ball that Emily Van Egmond had not seen.

Seven minutes later, Van Egmond again assisted Catley, with the left defender defeating the advancing goalkeeper for their third international goal.

The best half-time chance for Chinese Taipei was in the 33rd minute when a swinging free kick fell on the feet of skipper Ting Chi.

I’m so happy 😍KatrinaGorry you are so cute https://t.co/5c49rdBrEf

– Caitlin Foord (@CaitlinFoord) February 8, 2020

Foord completed their second international hat-trick with another touch pass from Van Egmond and scored a four-goal lead during the break.

The goals continued to flow in the second half. Raso scored the fourth international goal in the 54th minute.

Kerr was not satisfied with his lead of five goals and was presented on the hour. The skipper scored another goal.

Gorry finished the run with her seventh goal in injury time.

-with AAP