Matildas struck a blow in the new 2020 Olympics qualification program in Tokyo

The Matildas will now compete against Thailand on February 10, before competing against China two days later. This means they only have one day between their two most difficult group stage games after the schedule for the qualifying tournaments in Sydney has been adjusted to take into account China’s inability to train and prepare for the game.

The Chinese team had to remain isolated in a hotel in Brisbane throughout the incubation period through February 5, for precautionary reasons. No players or staff have reported symptoms or illnesses yet.

Changed schedule

February 3: Taiwan v Thailand at Campbelltown Stadium.

February 7: China – Thailand, Australia – Taiwan at Campbelltown Stadium.

February 10: Taiwan – China, Australia – Thailand at Campbelltown Stadium.

February 12: Australia – China, Bankwest Stadium (possibly postponed to February 13).

“The tournament is being played, but it is being played with some changes,” said FFA chief James Johnson. “We have always tried to protect the health and safety of our players, the health and safety of our employees and our football community with this evolving corona virus. The good news is that we have found a solution.”

Matilda’s trainer, Ante Milicic, said he had already had to change training preparations and workloads to adapt to the busy new schedule.

“It all comes down to a lot, history, game logs, and what we’ve done in the past,” said Milicic. “As always, as employees we speak both technically and medically to see where the girls are, what they can do and what has to do with players in certain positions.”

There is still the possibility that FIFA will request that the international window be set back one day so that the game against China can be played on February 13, giving the matildas an additional recovery time. According to Johnson, the request depends on whether FIFA, AFC and European clubs agree to the extension.

With this solution, the Matildas and China campaign will begin four days later to give the visiting team at least two preparation days with games at Campbelltown Stadium and Bankwest Stadium.

If there was a ray of hope, Matilda’s star Sam Kerr now has more time to get fully fit again. Australia’s captain suffered from a groin strain when he played for Chelsea and was prevented from full training in the Matildas camp.

“A bit tiring, let’s not make too much of it, but at the same time, those extra days worked in their favor,” said Milicic. “She has had a lot to do with moving, settling there and expecting a lot. She is excited to come back, she is very competitive and she doesn’t like not training completely.”