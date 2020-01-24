Matilda's star Caitlin Foord seals Arsenal's move as the W-League prepares to expand to 10 teams

“Arsenal is one of the largest clubs in the world and the challenge of playing at the highest level in England will give me the ultimate test at this stage of my career.”

Foord and Logarzo will move to Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Everton), Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (West Ham), Lisa De Vanna (Fiorentina) and Emily Gielnik (Bayern Munich) after next month’s Australian Olympic qualification. and Alex Chidiac (Atletico Madrid) as part of a growing contingent of Matildas in Europe.

Caitlin Foord sealed a transfer from Sydney FC to Arsenal. Credit: Getty Images

Their departure is a sign that the enormous improvements in European women’s football will pose the same challenges for the W-League as the A-League in terms of the quality of the players.

But competition chief Greg O’Rourke is not worried when he said it was a confirmation of the W-League as a professional way and the clubs were fully prepared for the impact.

“It’s not unforeseen,” said O’Rourke. “We want to celebrate the opportunity for these players to leave our league and move into what is probably the largest women’s league in the world.

“When we talked about this very thing before a few CEO meetings, we asked,” What can we do to improve our product if we lose half a dozen matildas? “

Sam Kerr after a goal for Chelsea on Sunday.Credit: Getty Images

The clubs have already made a significant financial investment in the W-League. O’Rourke said that total player payments for this season were $ 4 million, roughly double that of last season.

The next step is to add more teams to the W-League. O’Rourke said the four A-League clubs with no women’s division – Central Coast Mariners, Wellington Phoenix, Western United and Macarthur FC – will shortly be asked to offer to join an expanded 10-team W-League in 2020 Submit -21.

The Mariners, who had a W-League team between 2008 and 2009 but eliminated it for funding, have recently asked for expressions of interest for potential sponsors of a new women’s team, but O’Rourke said they weren’t necessarily the leaders.

“We will set appropriate criteria to judge who will be the best team for the league – geography, quality, investment, all of that,” he said. “All four of these teams have indicated through their owners that they will be entering this process.”

O’Rourke did not rule out the possibility of an immediate expansion to 12 teams if three high-quality offers were submitted and the local football industry could support this. But he said it was “most likely” that only one team would be added next season.

However, the question of when the W-League will move into a full home and away season remains unsolved. Like the A-League, the draw in the W-League is unbalanced. Some teams play once in the current 14 rounds and some twice against each other.

Players have long demanded that this change, but O’Rourke said that this would jeopardize the W-League’s partnership with the U.S. Women’s Football League by creating more overlap between the two seasons while placing additional demands on the many players will still be juggling full-time with their semi-professional football career.

“It’s a very balanced conversation,” he said.

Planning conflicts between the W-League and the NWSL are inevitable as both competitions increase – as does the risk of physical and mental burn-outs for players jumping from one competition to another without a significant interruption. At the moment, however, O’Rourke believes that the link is the best step for both parties to fight the rise of Europe.

O’Rourke, who helped found the alliance last year, said it should build a “pipeline” of import players like Western Sydney Wanderers stars Lynn Williams and Kristen Hamilton to offset the loss of established Matildas to Europe.

He said the league is in constant dialogue with all foreign players to ensure that the W-League continues to appeal to them.

“Product quality on the pitch is critical for both the W-League and the A-League,” said O’Rourke. “And the clubs can see whether, like the hikers, they are investing in the W-League that is building the product.”

