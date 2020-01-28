Mateusz Lugowski: Search for missing Wakefield teenager continues

The search for a teenager from Wakefield who has been missing for more than a week continues.

Mateusz Lugowski, 16, was last seen near Domino’s Pizza on Chantry Bridge on Sunday, January 19.

More than 2,000 people have joined a Facebook group to take him home. Police searches were carried out all over the city.

Free parking is available for those searching at Ruddy Duck on Bridge Street, The Cock and Crown on Doncaster Road in Crofton, and the Redbeck Motel on Doncaster Road in Crofton.

Those who want to join the search are encouraged to join the group, but members have asked that no under 18s join.

Mateusz, who was described as 5ft2 with short brown hair, was believed to be wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants with thick blue stripes, and blue sneakers with white stripes.

More than 2,000 people have joined a Facebook group to take him home. Police searches were carried out all over the city.

He might also have a blue backpack.

The officials want to speak to anyone who traveled across the Chantry Bridge between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday and saw 16-year-old Mateusz or had a camera.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: “We are increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s well-being; we urgently need to reunite him with his family.

“Officers are conducting a number of investigations. I would like to ask anyone who saw Mateusz to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the 101 police or use the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus and cite minutes 1246 of January 19th.