Match for the 2020-21 Big 12 / Big East Challenge

The games set for the 2020-21 Big 12 / Big East Challenge are reportedly set. Which game should NCAA Basketball fans be interested in?

Organizing for the NCAA Basketball Team has changed in recent years. Between the top 20 conference championships, the season-ending / non-neutral competition is becoming more and more common, and the 5-6 traditional “buy games” for each team, only a few games are not allowed during the conference for the program. .

The power federation has been looking for ways to add a competitive game or two to their schedule, including “challenges.” The ACC / Big Ten Challenge is most popular among them but others have just begun. That includes the Big 12 taking on the Big East, with their first series challenge from last season.

It was the Big East overall winner in the first year, winning 8-2. Only Iowa State and Baylor were able to win their own game for the Big 12, which came as a shock (West Virginia lost to St. John’s and Texas Tech fell to DePaul) and lost. The first game was undoubtedly Villanova’s Kansas, with the Wildcats taking the No. 1 Jayhawks, 56-55.

Source: Competition is set for the 2020 Big East-Big 12 war.

Villanova in Texas

Creighton in Kansas

Baylor at Seton Hall

Providence at TCU

Md St. John’s at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at Xavier

West Virginia at Georgetown

Oklahoma St in Marquette

DePaul of Iowa St

Kansas St in Butler

The Big 12 hopes that in the upcoming season it will provide better overall results. And with the new schedule being announced, there are times when certain teams can win their own victory. In the meantime, the deteriorating defeat is also there.

For most of these teams their understanding for the 2020-21 season is all set, giving us a rough idea of ​​their perspective, as well as competing in the Big 12 / Big East Challenge to watch. . Which game is No. 1 look at this year in terms of intrigue? Watch this beginning of every game, there are numbers on the interesting side.