Masters Snooker 2020: How to watch TV and live stream

Masters Snooker is limited to its last rivals after a number of top-class stars left the competition early.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about the Masters 2020 snooker tournament.

When is the Masters 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday, January 12, 2020 and runs until Sunday January 19, 2020,

Where will the Masters 2020 take place?

The Masters 2020 takes place at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Timetable for the Masters 2020

Read our comprehensive guide for each day of action below – including TV details.

How to watch the Masters 2020 and stream it live

Wednesday, January 15th – First round

Kyren Wilson vs. Jack Lisowski

1:00 p.m. (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams vs. Stuart Bingham

7:00 p.m. (BBC Red Button)

6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Thursday, January 16 – Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy vs. Joe Perry

1:00 p.m. (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Ali Carter vs. John Higgins

7:00 p.m. (BBC2)

7:00 p.m. (BBC Red Button)

6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Friday, January 17 – quarter-finals

Stephen Maguire vs. David Gilbert

1:00 p.m. (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Kyren Wilson / Jack Lisowski vs. Mark Williams / Stuart Bingham

7:00 p.m. (BBC2)

7:00 p.m. (BBC Red Button)

6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Saturday, January 18 – semi-finals

TBC vs. TBC

1:00 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

1:15 p.m. (BBC1)

TBC vs. TBC

7:00 p.m. (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Sunday, January 19 – final

TBC vs. TBC

1:00 p.m. (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

7:00 p.m. (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

You can also broadcast live streams via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you want to access Eurosport Player directly, it costs £ 6.99 a month or £ 39.99 a year.

Masters 2020 prize money

Winner: £ 250,000

£ 250,000 Runner up: £ 100,000

£ 100,000 semifinals: £ 60,000

£ 60,000 Quarter finals: £ 30,000

£ 30,000 Last 16: £ 15,000

£ 15,000 Highest break: £ 15,000

£ 15,000 TOTAL: £ 725,000

Who won the Masters in 2019?

Judd Trump secured the trophy in 2019 after defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 in the final.

Neither player was voted into the top 3, although Marks’ elite trio – Allen, Williams and Selby – paved the way for Trump’s success early on.

He will remain among the top competitors this year too.