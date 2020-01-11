Masters Snooker 2020: How to watch TV and live stream

Masters Snooker returns with Judd Trump in 2020 to defend his title at Ally Pally.

After Ronnie O’Sullivan’s shock withdrawal from the tournament in December, the top-ranked star will be the center of attention.

World Snooker cited “personal reasons” for O’Sullivan’s absence, although the superstar contested this statement and claimed that he simply “didn’t want to play this year”.

Many big names from the world of snooker are still in the picture and will look for a shot at Trump and the title.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about the Masters 2020 snooker tournament.

When is the Masters 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday, January 12, 2020 and runs until Sunday January 19, 2020,

Where will the Masters 2020 take place?

The Masters 2020 takes place at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Timetable for the Masters 2020

Read our comprehensive guide for each day of action below – including TV details.

How to watch the Masters 2020 and stream it live

Sunday, January 12th – First round

Ding Junhui vs. Joe Perry

1:00 p.m. (BBC2)

1:00 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Mark Selby vs. Ali Carter

6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Monday, January 13th – First round

Neil Robertson vs. Stephen Maguire

1:00 p.m. (BBC2)

1:00 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Mark Allen vs. David Gilbert

6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Tuesday, January 14th – First round

Judd Trump vs. Shaun Murphy

1:00 p.m. (BBC2)

1:00 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

John Higgins vs. Barry Hawkins

6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Wednesday, January 15th – First round

Kyren Wilson vs. Jack Lisowski

1:00 p.m. (BBC2)

1:00 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams vs. Stuart Bingham

6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Thursday, January 16 – Quarter-finals

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (BBC2)

1:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Friday, January 17 – quarter-finals

TBC (BBC)

1:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Saturday, January 18 – semi-finals

TBC (BBC)

1:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

Sunday, January 19 – final

TBC (BBC)

1:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. (Eurosport 2)

You can also stream live streams via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you want to access Eurosport Player directly, it costs £ 6.99 per month or £ 39.99 per year.

Masters 2020 prize money

Winner: £ 250,000

£ 250,000 Runner up: £ 100,000

£ 100,000 semifinals: £ 60,000

£ 60,000 Quarter finals: £ 30,000

£ 30,000 Last 16: £ 15,000

£ 15,000 Highest break: £ 15,000

£ 15,000 TOTAL: £ 725,000

Who won the Masters in 2019?

Judd Trump secured the trophy in 2019 after defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 in the final.

Neither player was voted into the top 3, although Marks’ elite trio – Allen, Williams and Selby – paved the way for Trump’s success early on.

He will remain among the top competitors this year too.