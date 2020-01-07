Loading...

In 2020, anyone can be a label – really, anyone. Joining the mix of hotels, airlines, big box retailers and Build-a-Bear, the credit and debit card issuer Mastercard has become the latest corporate brand to release original music by announcing “Merry Go Round”, his very first music single, on Tuesday.

“Merry Go Round”, which is the first single from an entire Mastercard album expected later this year, will receive an official premiere at an iHeartRadio event at CES in Vegas on January 8. The song “tells the story of a new start and a new start activated with the Priceless [sic] possibility”, according to a press release from the company. Mastercard worked with Swedish artist Nadine Randle to “integrate the brand values ​​and the sound identity of society in an organic and authentic way” in his very first musical single. According to chief marketing officer of financial services company Raja Rajamannar, the song was created to recognize that “sound is our next frontier for brand expression.” The song will be available on major music streaming services after its official release tomorrow.

It’s not as random as it sounds. In recent years, dozens of companies in various industries have bet on recorded music, banking on the company’s continued growth – driven by streaming services and new consumer technologies like smart speakers. and high-resolution headphones – and increasing the power of audio advertising on digital platforms. By launching songs and albums, companies become champions of beloved artists and composers; the wave of new original songs also represents the evolution of long-standing corporate radio jingle.

In addition to Randle, Mastercard collaborated on the track with Swedish songwriter and producer Niclas Molinder, who gave the following mixture of adjectives in a press release: “The launch of this sound-integrated song project is one of a kind and signals how music and consumer consumption are evolving. The recognizable sonic sound architecture has an incredible way of transcending genres and geographies, while continually evoking excitement through its expressive melody. It’s a pleasure to work with Mastercard on this exciting project and I look forward to the release of new songs. “