Mastercard CEO explains why the Libra project from Facebook was abandoned

Global companies working on brand cryptocurrencies are following up the Facebook scales case

The lines between fintech banking and digital portfolios for consumers are blurring, large consumer brands have a lot to gain and more to lose as the race to serve future customers with their own unique currency accelerates.

The Libra project from Facebook was shaky from the start and now the CEO of Mastercard has explained why the company was withdrawing.

During its debut in June 2019, Facebook said the cryptocurrency-based scheme would see virtual coins integrated with social network services, including Messenger and WhatsApp, and eventually expand to third-party networks and e-commerce.

The underlying blockchain and digital wallet of the Libra currency would be managed by a Facebook subsidiary, Calibra, and a consortium of financial and technological giants – including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Stripe – were linked as members of a consortium that would supervise stop and manage the system.

Libra was advertised as a new financial service based on cryptocurrency that could cross borders and potentially become a heavyweight for new currencies.

However, the edges of the project began to fray quickly.

US regulators branded Libra of “serious concern” and demanded answers to regulatory concerns. Europe and Singapore soon followed.

Critics wondered whether a company such as Facebook, which has constantly experienced data breaches and has been challenged in the past because of its position on user privacy, should be allowed to contribute to the financial lives of its users .

It wasn’t long before the original Libra wearers began to reconsider their association. Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Stripe all withdrew last year.

Now Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga has explained why. In an interview with the Financial Times, the CEO said he liked the idea, but there were concerns not only about compliance, but also about the overall business model.

After raising the issue of due diligence and compliance with local laws – quite an exercise that required extensive planning for a proposed international currency – Banga said that important members were reluctant to put anything in writing.

There was also the question of how Libra would earn money. Facebook may have cashed in by being able to harvest and sell user purchase data, but what about the other companies involved?

“If you don’t understand how money is earned, it is made in ways you don’t like,” Banga told the publication.

In addition, the CEO said that the rapid shift of Libra being marketed as an “altruistic” tool is suitable for those where it is difficult to obtain bank accounts, for example, to be linked to the patented Calibra wallet to trigger alarm bells.

“I am like: ‘this does not sound good’ (…) For financial inclusion, the government must pay you in this (currency), you must receive it as an instrument that you can understand, and you must be able to use it for rice and cycles, “Banga explained. “If you get paid in Libra going to Calibras, going back in pounds to buy rice, I don’t understand how that works.”

A fully global cryptocurrency-based financial network may not be sustainable in the future as an alternative to local, fiat currency, but this does not mean that traditional banks do not evaluate the blockchain or virtual currencies as potential future offers.

Some US banks have started accepting cryptocurrency payments and the Bank of England met with the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and others last month to discuss whether cryptocurrency can be used to digitally centralize a bank. currency (CBDC).

