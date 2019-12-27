Massive home sales decreased substantially in November

Loading...

Home sales in November fell 11.9 percent compared to last November and sales during the first 11 months of 2019 fell 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year, The Warren Group reported Thursday. "It's not uncommon for single-family home sales to take a dip towards the end of the year, but a decline close to 12 percent is unprecedented," said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. "The last time sales of single-family homes in November in Massachusetts decreased by a greater percentage than it was nine years ago in November 2010, when sales plummeted almost 30 percent. " The average sale price of homes last month was $ 390,000, a record for November, and the average sale price of homes of $ 400,000 has so far increased 3.9 percent. There have been 22,426 condo sales in Massachusetts, a 1.5 percent decrease, with an average sale price of $ 380,000, an increase of 4.1 percent since the first 11 months of 2018.

