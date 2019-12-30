Massive family rescued after being stranded for hours in the mountains of New Hampshire

Loading...

A Massachusetts family with five children had to be rescued after their vehicle got stuck and left them stranded for almost seven hours on Jefferson Notch Road in Jefferson, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say the driver was tracking his GPS trying to return to the hotel from the Bretton Woods ski area. He directed him to the Jefferson Notch Road snowmobile trail. Authorities say the driver tried to turn around, but that the minivan slid off the icy path and got stuck in a ditch. Authorities say there was no cellular service, so the driver used his truck's roadside assistance function to order a crane. It took several hours for the towing company to locate the vehicle, which was 2.4 miles down the path. Specialized equipment was needed to access the trail and take out the van. Fish and Game officials used an ATV to move the children and one of the adults back to Base Station Road. No one was hurt. At 2 a.m., the family and the vehicle were back on the road and back to the hotel in Gorham. Authorities remind drivers that Jefferson Notch Road, like many seasonal roads in New Hampshire, becomes snowmobile trails during winter. They say there was signage indicating that it was a path at the beginning of the road, so the driver was cited for operating a conventional road on a snowmobile.

