Massive earthquake with a force of 6.7 on the rocks of Turkey

The Geological Survey of the United States has confirmed that a major earthquake with a force of 6.76 on Friday hit the eastern part of Turkey. The earthquake that struck the country at 8:55 pm. local time, also caused at least 15 aftershocks, the most severe of which was determined to a strength of 5.4.

So far 4 deaths from earthquakes

The Independent (UK)

So far, the Turkish Ministry of the Interior has reported that the event has demolished ten buildings and killed four people near Sivrice, a town in the province of Elazig. Seismic waves of the earthquake were traced to an area near the city from a place six miles below the surface of the earth.

The USGS determined that the relatively low depth was responsible for heavy seismic activity that affected around 500,000 people. Communities in nearby Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria also reported shaking regarding the earthquake. The first reports had a quake between 6.8 and 6.5

Turkish army alert

The weather channel

Search and rescue teams have since been mobilized by the Turkish disaster and disaster management presidency in affected areas, including smaller rural villages that have reported some damage, the extent of which is not yet known. The country’s army has also been alerted to help if needed, said Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The Friday quake was the second incident that hit the country. On Thursday, Mansia, a province in the western part of Turkey, struck an earthquake with a force of 5.4. The city of Ankara felt a smaller shock register at 4.5 magnitude.

