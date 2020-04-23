Massive, ancient galaxies have been swallowing their neighbors for billions of years – BGR

Astronomers discovered that old, massive galaxies are messy and chaotic, and set out to explain why.

Computer simulations have revealed that large ancient galaxies have been swallowing their smaller neighbors for billions of years.

This case of “Cosmic Munchies” leads to unexpected movements and confusing looks.

Thanks to high-powered telescopes, astronomers can peer into space and see distant galaxies of all shapes and sizes. Over the years, observations of many different galaxies have revealed some interesting trends, and explaining why those trends exist can teach us a lot about how our universe has evolved over billions of years.

In a new paper published in The Astrophysical Journal, researchers deal with a problem that is common in large, old galaxies. Massive ancient galaxies have the habit of looking a little confusing from a distance. The movement within them is unexpected. Researchers now believe they have an explanation.

By conducting simulations with models to show the evolution of such massive galaxies, scientists have discovered that these ancient giants are eating everything around them these days, which is a bit confusing.

“In the old massive galaxies – about 10 billion light years away from us – we have found that objects move in different directions,” says Dr. Alejandro of Astro 3D, Australia. Anshu Gupta said in a statement. “It strongly suggests that many stars within them have been obtained from the outside. In other words, large galaxies eat smaller ones.”

When observing more distant, younger galaxies, they appeared to be significantly more orderly than they were known to be older. According to researchers, they had less time to swallow their smaller neighbors. As time passes, they finally begin to look like their older, more disorganized brothers.

“We have to work out why the older, closer galaxies are more cluttered than the” younger “, more distant regions,” explains Dr. Kim-y Tran of Astro 3D. . I think they are big galaxies with a constant case of Cosmic Munchies. ”

Understanding how galaxies evolve in the long run can teach us a lot about our galaxy and predict what will happen in the future. We already know that the Milky Way is on a collision course with the neighboring giant Andromeda. Fortunately, that won’t happen for several billion years. Studies such as these suggest that such mergers are common, and that large old galaxies have been depleting their smaller counterparts for a long time.

Image source: NASA / ESA

Mike Wehner has been reporting on technology and video games for the past decade, including breaking news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Most recently, Mike served as a tech editor at The Daily Dot, and has appeared on USA Today, Time.com and countless other web and print stores. His love

Reporting is second to his gaming addiction.

