MassDOT Moves Forward With Public Meetings On Highway Exit Renumbering Project

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans to hold additional meetings to explain the upcoming plan to renumber exits on Commonwealth freeways.

MassDOT says the conversion to a federally mandated mile-based numbering system will be implemented on a road-by-road basis, starting in western Massachusetts and moving east. The project should be finished in spring 2021. For individual routes, the conversion of the numbering of the exits will take place from east to west or from north to south.

If your daily commute takes you from Massachusetts Turnpike to Interstate 95 / Route 128, get used to getting off at exit 123 instead of exit 14.

Getting to Copley Square in downtown Boston? It will soon be exit 133 on the Massachusetts Turnpike instead of exit 22.

Are you heading to the Mass Pike to New York? You will leave exit 78 to connect to Interstate 84 instead of exit 9.

Are you heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough via Interstate 95? Get used to getting off at exit 19 instead of exit 9.

What is my new exit number? MassDOT Unveils Website To Find Out

The conversion will leave Cape Cod with strange exit numbers. When drivers cross the Sagamore Bridge and reach the Mid-Cape Highway, the exit numbers will start at exit 55 and will count from there when the drivers head east.

The Mid-Cape Highway is part of the American Route 6, which begins on the border with Rhode Island.

The previous sequential system meant that outings on the Cape started at one o’clock and counted as conductors heading east.

In February 2016, Cape Cod residents and business owners reacted negatively when MassDOT first announced its intention to renumber the Mid-Cape road signs to reflect the distance from each Rhode Island border crossing. Island, expressing concern about the amount of promotional material that should be changed for visitors.

The new exit signs will include “Old Exit” signs for at least two years to assist the public accustomed to the new issues.

New motorway exit numbers:

Northern pike (I-90) | I-91 | Highway / I-93 | I-95 | I-495 | I-84 | I-395 / I-290 | I-195 | I-295 | I-190 | Route 128 | Route 24/25 | Route 3 | American Route 3 | Route 6 | Route 140 | Route 146

Exit numbers along the Mid-Cape Highway will correspond to the mile markers on American Route 6, which begins on the mainland of Massachusetts at the border of the state of Rhode Island.

Due to the length and spacing of the exits, the exit numbers on Route 213, Interstate 291, Interstate 391 and the Lowell connector will not change, said MassDOT.

Installation of kilometer-based exit signs will begin at the end of next summer, with much of the work taking place during off-peak hours with an impact on minimal expected traffic.

“Converting to mile-based exit numbers will benefit drivers by providing an easy-to-understand distance calculation,” said Jonathan Gulliver, administrator of MassDOT Highway. “Massachusetts will complete the installation of the new signs in the spring of 2021 and in the weeks and months to come, we will have a comprehensive process to notify the public of the changes.”

Federal Highway Administration rules require that all states adopt a mileage-based exit numbering system.

MassDOT is planning public meetings on new exit numbers at the following locations and times:

January 23 at 6:30 p.m .: reception hall of the mayor of Lowell town hall, 375 Merrimack Street

February 11 at 6:30 p.m .: MassDOT conference room, 2nd floor, 10 Park Plaza Suite 4160 in Boston

March 10, 6:30 p.m .: New Bedford Public Library at 613 Pleasant Street

March 24 at 6:30 p.m .: Room 220 of Springfield City Hall at 36 Court Street

MassDOT said additional public meetings will be announced as scheduled.

The estimated cost of the project is $ 2.8 million, 90 percent of the money from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

