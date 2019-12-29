Loading...

Massachusetts's minimum wage will increase in 2020

Updated: 10:38 a.m. EST December 29, 2019

Massachusetts's minimum wage will increase to $ 12.75 per hour from January 1, 2020, an increase of 75 cents compared to 2019. The scheduled increase is part of a new law that was passed in June 2018, which established the minimum wage to increase each year until it reaches $ 15 in 2023. Employees who receive tips will also receive an increase, and they must be paid a minimum of $ 4.95 per hour, provided their tips provide them with at least $ 12.75 per hour . The changes are expected to affect more than 400,000 Massachusetts workers, according to The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center. In the following years, the bill will increase the minimum wage to $ 13.50 in 2021, $ 14.25 in 2022 and $ 15 in 2023. The Office of the Attorney General encourages workers who do not receive the salary increase that expires after 1 January to call the Fair Work Hotline at 617-727-3465 and file a complaint in the workplace through the Attorney General's website.

