Massachusetts rape kit tracking system goes online

Online portal will allow survivors to follow the progress of their kits

Updated: 7:20 p.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

Some rape victims can now start looking for evidence of the crime. This follows a story of 5 investigations into a backlog of thousands of untested tape kits in Massachusetts. The system will allow survivors to see where the evidence kits are kept from the hospital to the crime lab, and they have been tested. The tracking system is required under a law passed a year and a half ago in Massachusetts. It also requires that all reported rape kits be tested by the police. Deployment of the tracking system began this week in the southeast of the state. It will be in place across the state by the end of next month.

