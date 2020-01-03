Massachusetts plane crashes into forests in North Carolina

Loading...

Investigators are trying to find out what caused a small Massachusetts plane to crash into the forest in North Carolina. The plane crashed on Thursday in Kenansville, which is east of Fayetteville. No one was seriously injured. The plane, which took off from Southbridge, ended up suspended in the trees about five feet off the ground. Two people and two dogs were on that plane. Everyone managed to leave safely. The pilot was able to deploy the parachute on board the plane before the accident. The plane, owned by Cornerstone Aviation, was headed to Florida

