Massachusetts cities, towns with highest rate of coronavirus cases

Updated: 2:36 PM EDT Apr 16, 2020

The Massachusetts Department of Health began releasing a public breakdown of town-by-town coronavirus infection data Wednesday.The town-by-town data, which reflects case information from Jan. 1 through April 14, provides a glimpse of how the dangerous and contagious virus has hit different parts of the state.The state broke down the information in two ways: the actual number of cases per town, with specific data for towns that have more than five cases and a per-capita breakdown showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Below is a list of the 25 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive coronavirus cases:Chelsea – 712 cases – 1,890.37 per capita rateBrockton- 1202 cases -1,223.43 rateRandolph – 367 cases – 1,072.5 rateWilliamstown- 74 cases – 1,004.24 rateLawrence – 814 cases – 923.15 rateEverett- 444 cases – 914.78 rateLongmeadow – 128 cases – 825.29 rateBraintree – 308 cases – 782.53 rateRevere – 470 cases – 771.55 rateNorwood- 229 cases – 760.49 rateHolyoke – 305 cases – 740.21 rateLynn – 745 cases – 738.33 rateNahant – 247 cases – 33.51 rateLittleton – 69 cases – 710.01 rateStoughton – 194 cases – 701.44 rateProvincetown – 18 cases – 686.01 rateDanvers – 190 cases – 665.36 rateBoston – 4609 cases – 663.2 rateMiddleton – 64 cases – 620.2 rateEast Bridgewater – 87 cases – 589.58 rateAgawam – 168 cases – 587.32 rateStoneham – 129 cases – 578.37 rateMedford – 350 cases – 575.52 rateWilmington – 140 cases – 574.4 rateHolbrook – 64 cases – 566.62 rateNote: The State Department of Health’s town-by-town data does include infections inside correctional facilities. 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Mobile users: click here to see a graphical look at the data.LIST: Town-by-town breakdown released by state

The Massachusetts Department of Health began releasing a public breakdown of town-by-town coronavirus infection data Wednesday.

The town-by-town data, which reflects case information from Jan. 1 through April 14, provides a glimpse of how the dangerous and contagious virus has hit different parts of the state.

The state broke down the information in two ways: the actual number of cases per town, with specific data for towns that have more than five cases and a per-capita breakdown showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Below is a list of the 25 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive coronavirus cases:

Chelsea – 712 cases – 1,890.37 per capita rate Brockton- 1202 cases -1,223.43 rate Randolph – 367 cases – 1,072.5 rate Williamstown- 74 cases – 1,004.24 rate Lawrence – 814 cases – 923.15 rate Everett- 444 cases – 914.78 rate Longmeadow – 128 cases – 825.29 rate Braintree – 308 cases – 782.53 rate Revere – 470 cases – 771.55 rate Norwood- 229 cases – 760.49 rate Holyoke – 305 cases – 740.21 rate Lynn – 745 cases – 738.33 rate Nahant – 247 cases – 33.51 rate Littleton – 69 cases – 710.01 rate Stoughton – 194 cases – 701.44 rate Provincetown – 18 cases – 686.01 rate Danvers – 190 cases – 665.36 rate Boston – 4609 cases – 663.2 rate Middleton – 64 cases – 620.2 rate East Bridgewater – 87 cases – 589.58 rate Agawam – 168 cases – 587.32 rate Stoneham – 129 cases – 578.37 rate Medford – 350 cases – 575.52 rate Wilmington – 140 cases – 574.4 rate Holbrook – 64 cases – 566.62 rate

Note: The State Department of Health’s town-by-town data does include infections inside correctional facilities.

Mobile users: click here to see a graphical look at the data.

LIST: Town-by-town breakdown released by state