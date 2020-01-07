Massachusetts agencies paid $ 399.15 million in overtime in 2019

Loading...

Massachusetts state agencies paid hundreds of millions of dollars in overtime to their employees last year, with some employees using overtime to earn more than double their base salary. Records indicate that the state’s total payroll for the year was $ 8.03 billion, of which $ 399.15 million was in overtime in all divisions. The MBTA’s share in these overtime hours was $ 96.18 million, an increase from the total of $ 81.92 million in 2018. The agency’s overtime spending almost doubled in 2018 Base compensation for agency employees in 2019 was $ 483.99 million. Records show that the highest paid employee of the MBTA was general manager Steve Poftak, who did not work overtime. The next highest paid employee was foreman and cable maker John Devlin, who earned base salary of $ 116,667 and overtime of $ 192,236. Forty-one MBTA employees collected more than $ 100,000 in overtime in 2019, the majority of them having at least doubled their base salary. Their job titles include cable, tracker, repairer, electrical technician and police officer. The second-largest overtime budget in 2019 was owned by the Massachusetts State Police. The agency’s overtime spending also increased year over year, from $ 52.91 million to $ 57.82 million. The base salary for state police employees in 2019 was $ 260.71 million; in 2019, the state police also spent $ 42.39 million on various “ other salaries, ” which is not further defined in the online database, while the MBTA had $ 4.52 million classified in this category. Records show that the third-largest overtime budget in 2019 belonged to the Correctional Department, which paid base salaries of $ 371.88 million plus $ 48.67 million in overtime. state payroll once again belonged to the University of Massachusetts System, which paid employees $ 1.46 billion in 2019. Unlike many other agencies, however, the UMass system spends a combination of public and non-public revenue .

